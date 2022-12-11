Cowboys activating James Washington (foot) off IR; WR to make team debut vs. Texans

The Dallas Cowboys will be getting reinforcements for the stretch run of the 2022 season.

Wide receiver James Washington (foot) is being activated off injured reserve and is set to play in Sunday’s home game versus the Houston Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.

Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy indicated Friday that Washington was “ready to go” following a full week of practice. Washington joins a red-hot Dallas offense that has averaged 39.8 points per game the last five weeks, and has an opportunity to make a splash in what will be his debut with the Cowboys.

Washington, 26, broke his foot early in training camp and was given a 6-10 week recovery time on Aug. 1. Dallas signed Washington to a one-year contract this offseason with the hope of rounding out a WR Corps that lost Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson over the summer.

It’s been Noah Brown who has stepped in for the Cowboys during the absences of both Washington and Michael Gallup, who missed the first three games of the season. Brown’s 399 receiving yards (30 receptions; TD) on the season ranks second on the team, and Washington figures to play a similar role as Dak Prescott’s No. 3 option at wideout.

A second-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018, Washington has 114 receptions for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns in four NFL seasons. The Texas native was forced to be patient for his Cowboys debut, but is now confronted with a great opportunity to make a late-season impact with a team tracking towards another playoff appearance.