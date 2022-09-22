Cowboy volleyball heads into HoCo matches | Rio Blanco Herald Times

With only one game this week, Meeker volleyball got a small reprieve before homecoming. “Oh, how nice it was to relax a little this week,” began head Coach Greg Cravens. The JV and C Team went to Baggs on Tuesday; C Team won in two, and JV played a three out of five match but lost three sets. “We saw some very encouraging things during those matches,” said Cravens.

Nora Gianinetti, left, and her teammates will host Vail Christian for Homecoming this week. The first set of games begins Friday at 3 pm, followed by matches against Rangely Saturday at 1 pm Both opponents are top teams in the league. | STAN GARICA PHOTO

Soroco came to Meeker on Saturday, and the Cowboys held them to 31 points over the three sets, 24-11, 25-14, 25-6. “The varsity played well,” commented Cravens, “statically, we averaged 15 points a set, only asking Soroco to make ten errors for us to win. We need to have that up to 17 points per set for the playoffs. I also look at a plus/minus stat that shows me what players are scoring points for us and who’s making errors. We had six players in the plus when we usually only have three to four players in the plus.” Homecoming week is upon the Cowboys and they host Vail Christian Friday starting at 3 pm and Rangely comes to town Saturday at 1 pm Both are top teams in the league.

By TIFFANY JEHOREK – Special to the Herald Timep