Cowboy Golf Closes Out Fall At Big 12 Match Play

HOCKLEY, Texas – Oklahoma State’s men’s golf team will wrap up its fall slate this week when it travels to the Lone Star State to take part in the Big 12 Match Play Tournament at Houston Oaks.

The Cowboys, who are coming off a seventh-place showing at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup last week at Seminole Golf Club, will be the No. 3 seed for the event.

The event will be contested Monday through Wednesday at the par-71, 7,007-yard layout. Pool play featuring five sessions will be used to determine the matchups for the final round of matches. The Cowboys will be in Pool B with No. 2 seed Oklahoma, sixth-seeded Baylor, No. 7 seed Kansas and No. 10 seed West Virginia.

Six players will be in action for head coach Alan Bratton ‘s Squad with fifth year Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen Seniors Hazen Newman and Dillon Stewart Juniors Jonas Baumgartner and Bo Jin as well as freshman John Wild all making the trip.

During the pool play portion, each team will play four matches. Teams will be awarded three points for a win, one point for a draw, and zero points for a loss. At the conclusion of pool play, teams will be ranked 1-5 within their pool based on the amount of points accrued.

During the Championship round on day three, the match will feature the team with the highest point total from Pool A with the team with the highest point total from Pool B. The third place match will be between the teams with the second-highest point totals from their respective pools. Each team will participate during the Championship afternoon.