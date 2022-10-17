Cowboy Football Lands at No. 11 in Rankings

STILLWATER – The Oklahoma State football team slid out of the top 10 to No. 11 in both the Associated Press Top 25 and the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, which were released Sunday, following its first loss of the season.

The Cowboys moved to 5-1 on the year after a 43-40 loss to TCU in double overtime in a matchup between the two highest-ranked teams in the Big 12. The defeat snapped OSU’s seven-game conference winning streak and three-game road winning streak.

Having Landed at No. 11 this week, Oklahoma State advanced its program record of 19 consecutive weeks being ranked in the top 15 of every Associated Press poll, dating to October 3, 2021.

Oklahoma State is one of the four Big 12 teams ranked in both sets of polls, with TCU being the highest ranked team in the conference at No. 8. Following OSU, Kansas State landed at No. 17 in both polls, while Texas sits at No. 20/21. Kansas dropped out of the rankings, but received votes in both polls, while Baylor received votes in the coaches poll.

Another ranked matchup looms for the Cowboys as they return home to host No. 21 Texas during Homecoming weekend. The game is set to kick off from Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday at 2:30 pm and will be televised on ABC.