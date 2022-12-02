Covington Cougars 2022 Golf Season Review

The final Covington High School golf season was one to remember.

The team fielded a young roster with six players.

The Cougars brought back two returners in senior Isaiah Hubble, and sophomore Dylan Stull, who was a regional qualifier the year before.

Hubble and Stull were joined by a trio of first-year freshman, Brayden Harold, Landon Arritt, and Miguel Johnson.

The Cougars also had eighth grader Trista Reynolds who joined the team and gained experience playing through practice and practice rounds.

While the group was young, they certainly played ahead of their experience along the way as the team as they would go on to reach the Class 1, Region C Tournament, as well as placing second in the Pioneer District.

Leading into the playoffs, one of the Cougars best 9-hole team performances came at the Cliff View Golf Club where they finished third in a tri-match that was won by Alleghany who shot a 165 as a team. Wilson Memorial finished with a 171, while the Cougars shot a seasons best 221 as a group.

The teams other best 9-hole performance came at their next match at the Blacksburg Municipal, where the Cougars finished second behind the Eastern Montgomery Mustangs, falling 181-225. Narrows Green Wave finished third at that match with 235.

At the district tournament at the Cascades Golf Course, the Cougars finished second to the Mustangs 406-468. The Chargers and Green Wave rounded out the tournament finishing third and fourth.

The Cougars run would come to an end at the Olde Mill Golf Resort at the Class 1, Region C tournament where the team finished third. Galax wound up defeating George Wythe in a playoff tiebreaker after the two teams tied each other at 309 after 18 rounds.

Cougars Best 9-Hole Performances Individually

Dylan Stull – 50 at Cliff View Golf Course

Landon Arritt – 50 (twice) at Cliff View Golf Course

Miguel Johnson – 61 at Gypsy Hill Golf Club

Isaiah Hubble – 59 at Cliff View Golf Club

Brayden Herald – 53 at Homestead Old Course

Trista Reynolds – 59 at Gypsy Hill Golf Club

Cougars Best 18-hole Performances Individually

Dylan Stull – 104 at Olde Mill Golf Resort

Landon Arritt – 101 at Olde Mill Golf Resort

Miguel Johnson – 130 at Olde Mill Golf Resort

Isaiah Hubble – 132 at Olde Mill Golf Resort

Brayden Herald – 112 at Cascades Golf Course