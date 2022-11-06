COVID-19-Induced Thrombocytopenia: A Brief Literature Review and Case Report

There have been a few publications on the development of severe thrombocytopenia and more specifically the development of immune thrombocytopenia purpura (ITP) secondary to SARS-CoV-2. Current literature attempts to shed some light on this rare phenomenon [5,6]. ITP is a state of platelet destruction caused by antibodies directed against antigens on platelets and megakaryocytes, likely from an autoimmune etiology [1]. ITP is known as a diagnosis of exclusion and is a rare complication of COVID-19 infection [7]. We present a case of a 65-year-old Hispanic male who presented to our institution with epistaxis, oral mucosal bleeding, melena, cough, and fever and who was ultimately diagnosed with COVID-19-induced ITP.

Thrombocytopenia is commonly encountered in acutely ill hospitalized patients and is known to originate from various etiologies [1]. The complications associated with SARS-CoV-2 seem to be ever-growing. The risk of thromboembolic disease is already well established with this virus, and the current understanding is that COVID-19 leads to a hypercoagulable state [2]. It is known that a mild thrombocytopenia state can exist in approximately 70%-95% of COVID-19 patients [3]. Thrombocytopenia, however, is well documented in the original SARS and the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) as well, with platelet levels indicative of disease severity [4].

A 65-year-old male with a history of hyperlipidemia, hypertension, insulin-dependent type 2 diabetes mellitus, stage 5 chronic kidney disease (CKD) on hemodialysis (HD), and Colon cancer in remission presented to the emergency department (ED) for one week of worsening cough and fever. On presentation, he was found to be positive for COVID-19. Additionally, they complained of bleeding oral ulcers, epistaxis, and Melena for two days. This was accompanied by right-sided facial pain and swelling. The worsening bleeding was what prompted him to visit the ED. Of note, the patient was vaccinated for COVID-19, having completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech (Pfizer, New York, NY, USA), approximately one month earlier.

Two years earlier, he was diagnosed with colon cancer and subsequently treated with resection. A repeat colonoscopy was done a year earlier without any signs of recurrence. He had known stage 5 CKD with preserved urine production and was not on regular HD although he had an arteriovenous (AV) fistula on the left upper extremity.

On initial presentation, his vital signs were stable. On physical examination, there were no obvious signs of overt bleeding; however, minor petechiae were noted on his lower extremities. He was found to have a leukocytosis of 15 × 103 µL-1 with no bands. Additionally, his Hemoglobin (Hgb) was noted to be 7 g/dL, decreased from 9 g/dL, and a platelet count of 4 × 103 µL-1decreased from 255 × 103 µL-1 one month earlier. His immature platelet fraction was 0.0. The prothrombin time (PT) and activated partial thromboplastin time (aPTT) are shown in Table 1. Troponin was significant at 0.67 ng/mL with electrocardiogram findings of T-wave inversions in V2 and V3. He was also found to be positive for SARS-CoV-2. A maxillofacial CT with contrast was obtained as the patient was complaining of facial pain and swelling, which was negative for abnormalities or acute pathology. He was then admitted to the internal medicine service for the management of type 2 myocardial infarction, gastrointestinal bleeding (GIB), thrombocytopenia, and COVID-19 pneumonia. As sepsis ensued, the patient was started on broad-spectrum antibiotics due to tachycardia and hypotension. Blood cultures obtained were negative for growth. Due to the recommendations at the time, we treated the patient with baricitinib, dexamethasone, and remdesivir in addition to supplemental oxygen.

Blood test results (units) Patient value Reference range White blood cells (103 µL–1) 15 4.5-11.1 Hemoglobin (g/dL) 7 13.0-17.0 Platelets (103 mL–1) 4 120-360 Immature platelet fraction (%) 0.0 0.9-11.2 Prothrombin time (s) 17.2 11.8-14.2 Activated partial thromboplastin time (s) 49.9 25.4-36.8 Table

1: Significant laboratory results are presented.



The patient was started on HD via his AV fistula. The next day his platelet count decreased to 2 × 103 µL-1, and he was transfused one unit of platelets. They continued to exhibit epistaxis and oral mucosal bleeding. The patient was seen by hematology/oncology and was started on high-dose steroids for ITP. Once steroids were started, the patient developed persistent hyperglycemia, likely secondary to high-steroid dosage, and was thus upgraded to the ICU for a continuous insulin infusion. On day 3 of hospitalization, the patient had an acute change in mental status and eventually was noted to have apneic episodes, necessitating emergent intubation. Laboratories were significant for an Hgb of 4.2 and platelets of 6 at that time. A thromboelastogram (TEG) showed diminished maximal amplitude (MA) but was otherwise normal (Table 2). A stroke protocol was initiated and a noncontrast CT scan of the head was negative for any bleeding or ischemia.

Blood test results Patient value Reference range Kaolin R-time (min) 7.2 4.6-9.1 Kaolin K-time (min) 0.9 0.8-2.1 Alpha angle (degrees) 77.2 63-78 Rapid maximum amplitude (mm) 40.1 45-69 Table

2: Significant laboratory results of TEG.

K-time, coagulation time; R-time, reaction time; TEG, thromboelastogram

Once on mechanical ventilation, the patient requires vasopressor support; therefore, he was switched from intermittent HD to continuous renal replacement therapy. At this time, the patient received three units of plasma, three units of packed red blood cells, and one unit of fresh frozen plasma (FFP). Over the next few days, the patient improved and was extubated on day 8. On day 11 of hospitalization, the patient had an aspiration event and worsening mentation, requiring reintubation. On the same day, while receiving HD, the patient had a bradycardic arrest and required advanced cardiac life support (ACLS). Return of spontaneous circulation was achieved after successful ACLS. Subsequently, the patient required the titration of three vasopressors, which included Levophed, vasopressin, and epinephrine. Four days after ACLS measures were taken, an upright abdominal plain film radiograph, taken for abdominal distention, indicated free air in the abdomen (Figure 1). General surgery was consulted, and the decision to take the patient to the operating room was made after a discussion with the family of risks, given his underlying comorbidities and current critical state. At this time, his platelets had improved to 41 × 103 µL-1 after one unit of FFP transfusion. In the operating room, he was found to have multiple perforations throughout the Colon with >1 L of feculent material and necrotic bowel throughout. Surgeries included subtotal colectomy with small bowel resection at the terminal ileum, which was left in discontinuity, and the patient was brought back to the ICU with an open abdomen in guarded condition. During the entire hospitalization, our patient required a total of 11 units of platelets, six units of plasma, and nine units of packed red blood cells. Given the poor prognosis, his family elected to change to comfort care, and he expired shortly thereafter.

Figure

1: Plain upright abdominal plain film radiograph indicating free air under the diaphragm (white arrow).



An ADAMTS13 test was sent during hospitalization; however, results returned after the patient’s death. ADAMTS13 was noted to be at 51%, helping the confirmation of our diagnosis of ITP.