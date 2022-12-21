Coverage Of Ohio State Football’s 2022 Early Signing Period

Welcome to the first day of the Early Signing Period, which runs through Friday.

Ohio State is expected to sign at least 20 of the nation’s top prospects today, including seven in-state players, as well as four from Florida, three from Georgia and one apiece from Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Dakota and Texas.

Recruits can begin sending in their National Letter of Intent as early as 7 am Once the Buckeyes acknowledge the signing, BuckeyesNow will publish an article and share the link in the thread below.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button