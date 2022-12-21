Coverage Of Ohio State Football’s 2022 Early Signing Period

Welcome to the first day of the Early Signing Period, which runs through Friday.

Ohio State is expected to sign at least 20 of the nation’s top prospects today, including seven in-state players, as well as four from Florida, three from Georgia and one apiece from Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Dakota and Texas.

Recruits can begin sending in their National Letter of Intent as early as 7 am Once the Buckeyes acknowledge the signing, BuckeyesNow will publish an article and share the link in the thread below.

Each story will have all of the vital information about Ohio State’s newest signees, as well as a recap of their recruitment and an evaluation of what they’ll bring to the program on the field.

Head Coach Ryan Day will then hold a press conference at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center at 12:30 pm to address the signings, as well as preview the upcoming College Football Playoff semifinal Matchup with Georgia.

That said, stay tuned to Buckeyes Now throughout the day for the latest news regarding the Buckeyes as they look to sign another top-10 class.

