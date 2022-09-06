Coverage of ‘Hami Day’ basketball camp at Northwestern High School

FLINT, Michigan — It isn’t very often that basketball-adoring kids get to meet the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk competition winner, Hamidou Diallo, in their hometown.

However, thanks to the collective efforts of Flint Community Schools, Flint United, Flint Fresh, and the Hamidou Diallo Foundation, approximately 80 kids had the opportunity to not only meet Detroit Pistons Diallo but run drills and practice basketball with other NBA legends.

‘Hami Day’ was a two-day basketball camp Hosted at Northwestern High School that allowed children from Flint to work on their Fundamentals from 9 am to 2 pm on both days.

The camp was an opportunity for the kids to train with active semi-professional and professional basketball players, including two-time Retired NBA Champion Earl Cureton whose nickname was “The Twirl.”

NBA Champion Earl “The Twirl” Cureton high-fives an Attendant of Hami Day Camp at Northwestern High School in Flint on Friday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenifer Veloso | Flintside.com)



“Anything with the kids right now, especially after COVID is wonderful,” said Cureton. “I like to come around and tell my story. I remember when I was their size, dreaming about making it to the NBA. [I want to] Let them know how hard it is to get there, talk about the importance of education and not just focus on being an athlete. I just want to share a positive message to them.”

After the kids were finished with running drills, they were asked to take a seat to hear a few words from each of the guests attending the camp.

Cureton, Piston’s general manager Assistant Rob Murray, Mark Ingram Sr., and Flint Hall-of-Famer Jeff Grayer each took a moment to remind the camp attendants of the importance of Discipline and consistency. After a few closing remarks, kids were then welcomed to play in bounce houses, hoop, or play one-on-one with Diallo.

A child hugs Hamidou Diallo before taking a portrait with him during Hami Day Camp at Northwestern High School in Flint, on Friday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenifer Veloso | Flintside.com)

During Diallo’s time at the camp on Friday, he was caught laughing, running, and playing with kids. His heart and his entire energy were completely in the moment. For Diallo, his time and investment in the camp were personal.

“As a kid, this is the type of impact that I wanted growing up, and being able to do it for as many kids as I can around the world is just a blessing,” Diallo said.

After a morning and two days of drills, Hami Day attendees were given new school backpacks, pizza, and a few big prizes were given away.

Starlin Hamilton, a free agent point guard, was among the many coaches leading fundamental drills and commented on what it was like for him to be at Hami Day.

Starlin Hamilton, a free agent point guard, runs drills alongside Earl Cureton, with kids attending Hami Day Camp at Flint Northwestern High School in Flint on Friday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenifer Veloso | Flintside.com)



“This experience has been great. It has been great to give back to the kids. I remember being in the exact same position as them,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton, Cureton, Grayer, and Diallo all know what it takes to make it to the league. They know what it takes to be set apart from the rest. It was during Hami Day that children in Flint had the chance to learn huge lessons from the best in the game.

When asked what he would say to all basketball players with visions of a future, Hamilton offered a few words of wisdom.

“Discipline and consistency,” they said. “Everyone wants to be a pro, everyone wants to do things past high school and past college, but it is really the discipline and consistency that sets people apart. Just keep going.”

See some more photos from Hami Day Camp below:

Kevin Mays, the owner of Flint United, talks to the press during Hami Day Camp at Flint Northwestern High School on Friday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenifer Veloso | Flintside.com)

Earl Cureton watches as attendants line up for drills during Hami Day Camp at Flint Northwestern High School on Friday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenifer Veloso | Flintside.com)

Oliver Hayes practices dribbling Fundamentals during Hami Day Camp at Flint Northwestern High School on Friday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenifer Veloso | Flintside.com)

Attendants run footwork drills during Hami Day Camp at Flint Northwestern High School on Friday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenifer Veloso | Flintside.com)



A child takes a break and sits on a basketball during Hami Day Camp at Flint Northwestern High School on Friday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenifer Veloso | Flintside.com)

A Coach laughs and encourages a player during Hami Day Camp at Flint Northwestern High School on Friday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenifer Veloso | Flintside.com)



Jaxx Jones plays with a basketball during Hami Day Camp at Flint Northwestern High School on Friday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenifer Veloso | Flintside.com)

A Hami Day basketball camp Attendant runs footwork drills during Hami Day Camp at Flint Northwestern High School on Friday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenifer Veloso | Flintside.com)

NBA Champion Earl Cureton watches kids practice a lay-up during Hami Day Camp at Flint Northwestern High School on Friday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenifer Veloso | Flintside.com)

Mark Ingram Sr. talks to attendants during Hami Day Camp at Flint Northwestern High School on Friday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenifer Veloso | Flintside.com)

Hamidou Diallo poses for a portrait alongside attendants during Hami Day Camp at Flint Northwestern High School on Friday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenifer Veloso | Flintside.com)

Detroit Pistons Hamidou Diallo plays one-on-one with a kid during Hami Day Camp at Flint Northwestern High School on Friday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenifer Veloso | Flintside.com)



