Coventry Arts Guild member honoured

Jan. 12—COVENTRY — Richard White, president of the Coventry Arts Guild, received the Connecticut Arts Hero Award for the Class of 2022.

White was happy to receive the award and spoke highly of those who helped him receive it.

“It’s exciting,” they said. “I appreciate the recognition, but it’s not all me. Everything that happens, happens because a lot of people jump on board and put their ideas and their time and their legwork to make things happen.”

The Connecticut Arts Hero Awards Honor and celebrate Connecticut Residents who are doing inspiring things through the arts in Connecticut. About two weeks ago, the award was presented to White by the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development and the Connecticut Office of the Arts.

White was one of nine Connecticut Residents to receive the honor. The other honorees included Sosse Baker of Chester, Matt Conway of East Granby, Kevin Diaz of New Haven, Jim Felice of Ridgefield, Bill Geddes of Woodbury, Maricarmen Godoy of Norwalk, Cristin Rivera of Niantic and Stewart Wilson of New Hartford.

According to his biography, White is an artist, photographer and teacher who serves as president of the Coventry Arts Guild and has donated years of his time advocating for the arts and expanding public access to the visual arts in Northeastern Connecticut.

White has been a Coventry resident for 20 years. He is a Retired Professor of art and design and has been a member of the Coventry Arts Guild since it was founded in 2016, becoming president of the Guild four years ago.

White will be recognized at The Connecticut Arts Hero Awards on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:00 pm at Infinity Hall in Hartford. The event is free and open to all.

