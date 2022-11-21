Cousin of Former Pitt Panthers WR Scores First American Goal at World Cup

PITTSBURGH — There are Athletes all around the family of former Pitt Panthers wide receiver Jester Weah. His cousin, Tim Weah is a striker on the United States Men’s National Team and a good one at that. They notched the first goal of the 2022 World Cup for the Americans in their opener against Wales. They put the USMNT up 1-0 in the 36th minute off a fine feed from star midfielder Christian Pulisic.

