Courtois: “It’s very strange, we don’t know what is a handball and what isn’t anymore”

NEWS STORY. 30/10/2022. Barbara Jimenez

Real Madrid Drew with Girona in a game impacted by the penalty given by Melero López and Rodrygo’s ruled-out goal. Courtois spoke following the clash: “I haven’t seen the replay, so I can’t have an opinion. They say it came after a deflection, that it hit Marco on the chest first and then his hand. In theory, from what I remember from the talk by the referees at the start of the season, it’s not a handball if it hits something else first. I don’t think they give that in the Champions League, but they viewed it as a handball and that’s all there is to it. It’s very strange, sometimes it’s a handball, sometimes it isn’t. We don’t know what is and what isn’t anymore”.

“At 1-0 in the second half, you feel like you’re going to win it. But unfortunately then the penalty was given and we weren’t able to come back. We have to look at ourselves, we missed a few chances We’re still top, there are two LaLiga games left before the World Cup and we have to win them”.

Rodrygo’s ruled-out goal

“I didn’t see it because I’m a long way away. As a goalkeeper, if you have a hand on the ball, nobody is meant to be able to touch it. If his hand isn’t right on top of the ball, then that shouldn’t be the case and the goal should be given”.

Upcoming games

“We’re not thinking about the World Cup. We haven’t been up to the standards we set ourselves this week, but we want to win games. We lacked a bit of rhythm in both games and it’s tough against Girona because they defend very well”.