Court Rules Jack Nicklaus Can Use Own Name For Golf Course Design Projects

In the case of Nicklaus versus Nicklaus it’s one-up to Jack Nicklaus the man as a Supreme court judge in New York has ruled in his favor allowing him to use his famous name for future golf course design projects.

It sounds quite Complicated (and is!) but the 82-year-old is being sued by Nicklaus Companies for “repeated acts in bad faith against the best interests of the Company, including acts to intentionally and maliciously undermine the company.”

