IOWA COUNTY — The Iowa County Shop Hop’s first ever Fall Event will begin on the weekend of Oct. 22-23. Iowa County Residents and visitors to the area can enjoy another countywide journey using a map that will go live during the week of the event to help them find over 100 local vendors along the shopping route. The Midwest Makers portion of the event will kick off early, on Friday night, with vendors and pop-ups in Suite 212 at the Outlets and Marketplace Williamsburg. The Shop Hop will then run from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday and from 10 am to 3 pm on Sunday, with most vendors returning for the last day.

The twice per year vendor event combines area Commerce with seasonal travel. The Fall Event will feature over 100 vendors from within the county or from neighboring counties who will offer a wide variety of products and foods. Participating vendors include small businesses, restaurants, food trucks, artisans and local makers, all of whom can be found along the event route, at places called Map Stops.

The Iowa County Shop Hop, which began last spring, was created, and is Coordinated by three women: Marketing Coordinator of Outlets and Marketplace Williamsburg, and president of the board for the Williamsburg Chamber of Commerce, Summer Hilligas; owner of El Pearl Boutique, Tricia Wetjen, and Midwest Makers Vendor Show Coordinator, Ami Westcott. The three have now formed an event committee consisting of around eight people, with AJ Schnebbe, co-owner of RS Welding in Victor, also at an executive level.

Schnebbe and her husband, Randy, have been traveling with their metal art to vendor shows around the Midwest for years. Drawing upon these and other experiences as a small-business owner, she helped to advise the Shop Hop Creators as the event began to take shape. Schnebbe has been helping the group since around the event’s inception. RS Welding is just one of the Map Stops along the event route with multiple vendors Featured at its location.

Westcott will again host the Midwest Makers event, kicking things off on Friday, Oct. 21, at 5 pm, a bit earlier than the actual Shop Hop, in suite 112 at the Outlets and Marketplace Williamsburg. This event will then continue through Saturday and Sunday as one of the Map Stops for the Shop Hop Event. The Midwest Makers event will feature over 20 makers and bakers, including Sarah Russell’s Custom Designs, Porch Light Candle Company and Heatherwood Candle Co. Other Map Stops at the mall include El Pearl Boutique; Sunny Grae, Rebel Rose Boutique, Fetch Pet Center, A & Home.

In Marengo, Fireside Winery has coordinated with the event, having their sixth annual Fireside Winery Craft/Vendor Show, featuring 26 vendors participating on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Marengo Community Development has also coordinated with the group, scheduling their 10th annual Fall Festival for that Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm The event includes games, crafts, dance, a costume contest, trunk or treat, food, and a live band. Also in Marengo, The River Valley District for the Arts plans to hold its kickoff event that Saturday on the east side of the town square. The Back Porch Flowers Sips and Gifts, which is another Map Stop featuring other vendors, will also be celebrating its new addition of a coffee shop with a ribbon cutting on Friday, Oct. 21, at 9 a.m

At its origin, the Shop Hop event was created in response to the difficulties small businesses and vendors faced during and after the shutdown of public spaces. At a time when many businesses were struggling individually to realign themselves, to stay relevant, and to be seen and heard by the public, the coordinators of the Iowa County Shop Hop dedicated themselves to a more magnanimous “we’re better together” approach that strived to Widen the lens.

The three women set to work, building an inclusive event with strong Anchors in various areas around the county. They then encouraged vendors to participate or to pop up at one of the Map Stops. Essentially, they encouraged vendors and small business owners from the area to work as a team towards the success of the event.

Hilligas, Wetjen and Westcott were pleased with the success and the enthusiastic turnout of the first ever Spring Shop Hop Event last May. While their Dedication to detail and Networking savvy certainly got things rolling, what may have pushed this event into the Spectacular success category was likely the coordinator’s encouragement of other vendors around the county. The three have remained dedicated to their original philosophy and intent that the Iowa County Shop Hop be built as an inclusive, countywide small business and vendor Discovery journey, striving to benefit all who participate.

The residual energy of that first spring event has the group excited to kick off its first ever autumn event. Hilligas, Wetjen and Wescott noted that they’d had a surprisingly large turnout in spring from the Iowa City and Cedar Rapids areas, along with many local people coming to see what the event is all about. From the mall’s perspective, Hilligas mentioned that there had been a great response from the public and from people who hadn’t realized how many local businesses are now located within the mall.

The group mentioned that they’re receiving a lot of support from area communities as the event continues to build and grow. They noted that both the City of Marengo and the City of Williamsburg have been particularly supportive.

There is no right order in which travelers should visit each of the map stops. The event website encourages area residents to “pick-your-journey” on a “shopping adventure.” They point out that some events, such as those at Leanne’s School of Dance, Bear Creek Image, and Homegrown Grace, are one-time-only events.

The overall hope is that Iowa County residents, visitors from outside the county, and anyone looking for a fun experience on an autumn weekend, will discover some great businesses and products that they might not have otherwise known about. The event website encourages the people of Iowa County to “put your money where your heart is.”

A Map Stop map will be available and will go live during the week of the event at www.iacountyshophop.com/. Information about vendors and their products, along with updates and sneak peeks, are currently available on the event’s Twitter and Facebook pages.

Event Map Stops include (not a complete list): Docs Tap Room, Williamsburg; Brickhouse Coffee Co., Williamsburg; Good Vibes, Williamsburg, (nutritional drinks); 225 Artisan’s Gallery, Little Amana area, Williamsburg; The Back Porch, Marengo (flower shop — soon to sell coffee); Iowa River Apparel, Marengo, with 25 craft vendors within the store; Leanne’s School of Dance, Marengo, with various vendors; Red Dog Black Dog, Marengo (art studio) featuring local artists’ Demos and art for sale; Bear Creek Image, Ladora, featuring various vendors; RS Welding Studio, Victor, (family-owned metal art business), with other vendors; Homegrown Grace, Victor, featuring more than 20 vendors; Hair Studio Boutique, Victor; Glaze the Gallery, North English, (a paint-your-own-pottery studio); Seven K Nutrition Club (nutritional shakes and tea bombs), North English; Main Street Pub, North English (a new business, featuring unique, specialty Cocktails and “Pub Grub,”); Chocolate Haus, Amana; The Rusty Tractor, Amana; El Pearl Boutique, O & Mall; Sunny Grae, O & Mall; Rebel Rose Boutique O & MW Mall, Fetch Pet Center, O & MW Mall, A & Home, O & MW Mall; Midwest Makers, Suite 212 of O & MW Mall.