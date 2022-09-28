County volleyball tournament on the horizon – The Clanton Advertiser

By Carey Reeder | Staff Writer

The 2022 Chilton County High School Volleyball Tournament is set and will take place on Oct. 1 starting at 10 am at Chilton County High School. Jemison, Isabella, Thorsby, Maplesville, Verbena and Chilton County high schools will participate in the one-day, single elimination tournament in hopes of raising the county title.

The tournament will kick off with the host school CCHS facing Thorsby in the first round at 10 am The fourth Seeded Tigers and fifth Seeded Rebels have yet to face off in 2022, and CCHS is riding a 3-0 win over Billingsley High School on Sept . 22 into the matchup. Thorsby has sputtered recently dropping back-to-back games, but has matchups against Billingsley and Fayetteville High School this week leading up to the tournament.

The second first-round matchup sees the third seed Maplesville taking on the sixth seed Verbena at 11:30 am Maplesville took down Verbena 3-0 on Sept. 13 in the battle of the Red Devils, and the tournament Matchup will be the third Matchup between the AHSAA Class 1A Region 7 rivals.

The Defending tournament Champions Jemison, who holds the best record among Chilton County teams so far this season at 16-13, earned the number one seed and the first-round bye. The Panthers will take on the winner of the CCHS and Verbena game in the semifinals at 1 pm

Isabella is the second seed and also earned a first-round bye. The Mustangs face the winner of Maplesville and Verbena in the semifinals directly after the Jemison game.

The Championship game is scheduled for 4 pm

The junior varsity county volleyball tournament is on Sept. 29 at Chilton County High School. Action starts at 2 pm with CCHS taking on Thorsby, followed by Jemison and Isabella directly after. The winners will play in the Championship game at 5 pm