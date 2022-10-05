County tournament brackets, scores, schedules

Here are the brackets, scores and schedules for the 2022 county girls volleyball tournaments in North Jersey.

Bergen County Tournament

First round

By Saturday, Oct. 8

Well. 32 New Milford at No. 1 Immaculate Heart

Well. 31 Garfield at No. 2 Bogota

Well. 30 Lodi at No. 3 River Dell

Well. 29 Dwight-Englewood at No. 4 Tenafly

Well. 28 Saddle Brook at No. 5 Bergen Tech

Well. 27 Dumont at No. 6 Fair Lawn

Well. 26 Cresskill at No. 7 Demarest

Well. 25 Cliffside Park at No. 8 Old Tappan

Well. 24 Waldwick at No. 9 Pascack Valley

Well. 23 Fort Lee at No. 10 Paramus

Well. 22 Glen Rock at No. 11 Northern Highlands

Well. 21 Leonia at No. 12 Ridgewood

Well. 20 Indian Hills at No. 13 Ramapo

Well. 19 Paramus Catholic at No. 14 Emerson

Well. 18 St. Mary at No. 15 Immaculate Conception

Well. 17 Holy Angels at No. 16 Pascack Hills

Round of 16

Sunday, Oct. 9 at Old Tappan

Times TBD

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Oct. 15 at Old Tappan

1, 2:30, 4 and 5:30 pm

Semifinals

Friday, Oct. 21 at Old Tappan

5 and 6:30 p.m

Final

Sunday, Oct. 23 at Old Tappan

2 p.m

Passaic County Tournament

Play-in match

Thursday, Sept. 22

Well. 17 Kennedy def. Well. 16 Paterson Arts, 25-12, 25-13

Preliminary round

By Wednesday, Sept. 28

Well. 9 Clifton def. Well. 17 Kennedy (Sept. 28)

Well. 10 Hawthorne Christian def. Well. 15 Eastern Christian, 2-0 (Sept. 27)

Well. 11 Hawthorne def. Well. 14 Passaic Charter, 25-11, 7-25, 25-23 (Sept. 26)

Well. 12 Paterson Charter def. Well. 13 Eastside, 25-22, 25-14 (Sept. 27)

Opening round

By Saturday, Oct. 1

Well. 6 Passaic Valley def. Well. 11 Hawthorne, 25-12, 22-25, 25-17 (Sept. 29)

Well. 7 Lakeland def. Well. 10 Hawthorne Christian, 25-23, 23-25, 25-11 (Sept. 29)

Well. 8 DePaul def. Well. 9 Clifton, 25-21, 25-21 (Oct. 1)

Well. 12 Paterson Charter def. Well. 5 Passaic, 25-20, 18-25, 25-22 (Sept. 30)

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Oct. 8

Well. 8 DePaul at No. 1 Wayne Valley, 10 a.m

Well. 7 Lakeland at No. 2 Passaic Tech, Oct. 6, 4:15 p.m

Well. 6 Passaic Valley at No. 3 Wayne Hills, 10 a.m

Well. 12 Paterson Charter at No. 4 West Milford, 11 am

Semifinals

Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Lakeland

2/7 Winner vs. 3/6 winner, 5 pm

1/8 Winner vs. 4/12 winner, 6:30 pm

Final

Saturday, Oct. 15 at Clifton

TBD, 5 p.m