County loses three teams from CCS girls volleyball Playoffs

The bad news? Santa Cruz County had all three of its first-round Qualifiers in the Central Coast Section girls volleyball Playoffs suffer losses Saturday.

The good news? Five county teams still remain and will compete in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.

In Division IV action, No. 7 seed The King’s Academy (19-8) of Sunnyvale swept No. 10 Monte Vista Christian 25-23, 25-20, 25-17 to end the Mustangs’ season at 17-12, and No. 9 Harker (13-13) swept 25-18, 25-21, 25-11 No. 8 Scotts Valley (12-16).

In DV, No. 9 University Prep (12-16) beat host No. 8 Pacific Collegiate, 20-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-11. The Pumas (9-11) were offensively by senior setter Analia Avila, and senior outside hitter Kenzie Gill. PCS’s defense was led by strong blocking by senior Ciara Pommerenke and strong passing by freshman libero Farrin O’Hara.

In the D-III quarterfinals on Tuesday at 7 pm, No. 10 Saratoga (12-11) plays at No. 2 Soquel (21-8), No. 5 Aptos (12-14) at No. 4 Capuchino (20-8), and No. 9 Westmoor (17-18) plays at No. 1 Santa Cruz (22-7), the Santa Cruz Coast Athletic League’s regular season and tournament champion.

In D-IV action Tuesday night, No. 2 Harbor (26-6) hosts TKA.

High school football

San Lorenzo Valley 27, at Harbor 20: The Cougars won their Pacific Coast Athletic League Santa Lucia Division final Saturday to snap a six-game losing streak.

SLV rushed for four touchdowns. Aiden Lewis scored twice, and Jackson Amos and Artem Wunar scored once.

Mason Atkinson made two interceptions, and the Cougars’ defense finished with four takeaways.

“Strong day on both sides of the ball for Artem,” Cougars interim Coach Beau Sifton said. “(He) threw the ball well for some key first downs and played solid defense, making some big hits in the secondary. The Offensive line blocked really well today. Great team win to finish the season on a high note.”

The Cougars finished the campaign 2-8, 1-5. Harbor (2-7, 0-5) has one game remaining. The Pirates host Stevenson (5-2, 5-0) on Friday at 7 p.m

Seaside 20, at Scotts Valley 14, OT: The Falcons lost their PCAL Mission Division game in overtime Saturday.

“The kids played hard until the end, no quit in them,” Falcons Coach Louie Walters said. “Super proud of this team.”

Brady Seichen scored in the first quarter on a 35-yard hook-and-ladder play. Quarterback Lucas Ringel completed a short pass to Tristen Rourke, who lateraled the ball to Seichen.

Seichen exited the contest in the second quarter with a broken arm.

Scotts Valley’s Quinn Turowski scored on a 32-yard run in the second quarter.

Cole Leonard booted both extra-point kicks.

The Falcons led 14-7 at halftime, but the Spartans knotted the score at 14-all with 3:02 left, and scored first in overtime on a quarterback run.

Scotts Valley (6-3, 2-3) hosts North Salinas (0-9, 0-5) on Saturday at 2 pm to close the regular season.

Seaside improved to 6-3, 4-1.

Women’s cross country

Coast To Coast Championships: UC Santa Cruz senior Riley Martel-Phillips won the Individual title to help the Banana Slugs repeat as team Champion at the Coast To Coast Championships at Wicomico Park in Salisbury, Maryland, on Saturday.

The No. 22 ranked Banana. Slugs finished with a score of 18 after taking five of the top six slots. Christopher Newport (49) took second.

Martel-Phillips crossed the line in 21:42.1 — her third-straight sub 22:00 6K this fall. Freshman Faith Dyogi ran a PR of 21:48.2 to place second. Ash Baudin led a trio of Banana Slugs in the 4-5-6 spots with a time of 21:59. Iris Abegglen was 7.8 seconds later and Helena Janku crossed in 22:07.6.

Men’s cross country

Coast To Coast Championships: UCSC’s Eric Jackson repeated as Coast To Coast Conference Champion with a time of 24:15.1 at Wicomico Park in Salisbury, Maryland, on Saturday.

Well. 25 UCSC tallied 21 points to finish ahead of second-place Christopher Newport (51).

That improved his own school-record set two weeks ago by 6.3 seconds, and more than 10 seconds faster than runner-up Nathaniel Ferrante of Christopher Newport.

UCSC’s Oliver Chang was third with a new PR of 24:28.9, and Luke Holland also achieved a PR to place fourth in 24:31.4. Casey Orton led a pack of six Banana Slugs to cross next, finishing 6th in 24:47.6. Eric Anderson was seventh, 9/10s of a second back.

Reporting Scores

Coaches are encouraged to report scores and highlights to [email protected] following games. Please include your name and contact number in the email.