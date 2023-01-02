County fought back for a stunning 2-2 draw with Crawley after a Telford double

Offrande Zanzala celebrates leveling for Newport County against Crawley

NEWPORT County AFC fought back for a remarkable 2-2 draw at a raucous Rodney Parade to deny Dom Telford a happy return with Crawley.

It looked like the striker’s double was going to earn the Red Devils a success until an unexpected dramatic finale.

Graham Coughlan emptied his bench and a pair of subs produced the goods, Captain Matty Dolan heading in with eight to go and then Offrande Zanzala nodding in a corner in added time.

There was still time for Coughlan and counterpart Darren Byfield to be shown red cards, the Exiles to be denied a seemingly strong shout for handball and Telford to be within inches of a hat-trick.

In the end the spoils were shared, leaving both sides to still look over their shoulders at the League Two relegation scrap.

Coughlan had challenged his side to back up their strong display in the 0-0 draw against leaders Leyton Orient, but they failed to do that, with goalkeeper Joe Day their star performer.

Poacher Telford might not be having a season to Rival his 26-goal effort in 2021/22 that earned a bumper contract from Crawley, but he showed his Threat in the box to prod his side in front after 35 minutes.

Toothless County would have deserved a half-time Rocket from the coaching staff, a scary prospect now that David Pipe is back.

They were fortunate to only be a goal down and pushed for a leveler only for a poor challenge by Scot Bennett in the box to allow Telford to make it 2-0 in the 67th minute.

Then came the remarkable finish that makes it three draws on the spin for the Exiles over the busy festive period, with a Vital trip to relegation-threatened Rochdale Looming on Saturday.

County made two changes to the XI that performed strongly against leaders Orient with midfielder Nathan Moriah-Welsh missing his first game since arriving on loan from Bournemouth in mid-August and Offrande Zanzala dropping down to the bench in the festive forward rotation.

James Waite replaced Moriah-Welsh while Will Evans came back in alongside Omar Bogle up top, with all three combinations having been used in the games against Wimbledon, Orient and Crawley.

Aaron Lewis continued in midfield after impressing on his move from wing-back while Captain Matty Dolan was back from illness on the bench, where he was joined by up-and-coming defender Harrison Bright.

Crawley, who spent big in the summer, headed to County in a mess while hunting for a third permanent manager of the season.

They were captained by Telford on his return to Rodney Parade and it was the visitors that had the first opening but Nick Tsaroulla fired well over from the edge of the box in the second minute.

That was a half chance but the Exiles had a full one in the fifth minute when Bogle’s well-weighted through ball put Evans through only for the forward to lose his one-on-one with Ellery Balcombe.

Crawley were a Threat on the break but open at the back with Bogle having a shot deflected over after 12 minutes after controlling Mickey Demetriou’s lofted pass.

Brandon Mason had a decent effort from outside the box in the 20th minute for the visitors, cutting in from the right to have a rising left-footed shot that wasn’t far off, and Aaron Lewis then fired just past the right post from outside the box after Stealing possession in the visitors’ half.

Play then became extremely scrappy with the Exiles failing to get any Joy out of Demetriou’s long throws and they were then hit by a Crawley sucker Punch after 35 minutes.

The hosts failed to deal with a corner from the right and it was played back into the box for Telford to divert in from close range.

One nearly became two very swiftly after a simple through ball exposed County but they were saved by Joe Day, who denied Tom Fellows with a big right hand in a one-on-one.

The goalkeeper then repeated the trick after another direct ball allowed Fellows to turn Farquharson inside out as the visitors grew in confidence.

County’s main, and at this stage only, Threat was Demetriou’s long throws but the Red Devils dealt with them comfortably to hold a 1-0 lead at the break.

The starters were given a chance to put things right but the reaction wasn’t swift enough and Coughlan made a pair of changes in the 54th minute, bringing on Aaron Wildig for James Waite and Zanzala for Evans.

The striker had an immediate impact, testing Balcombe after cutting in from the left, and the crowd were brought back into the game thanks to their side being on the front foot.

Almost all the action was down at the Crawley end but the visitors fired a warning approaching the hour with a lively counter that ended with a tame Telford shot from the edge of the box, a position where they can do much better.

County came close to leveling with 63 on the clock only for Balcombe to produce a stunning save with his right to deny Aaron Lewis from Bogle’s lay-off.

That proved to be crucial after Tsaroulla was brought down by a Lazy Scot Bennett challenge in the box and Telford stayed cool to double the advantage.

Coughlan made a triple change with 16 minutes to go – Robbie Willmott, Matty Dolan and Lewis Collins on for Demetriou, Bennett and Bogle – but the next chance came in front of the North Terrace.

It took another good stop by Day to prevent Telford from returning with a hat-trick after the pint-sized striker exploited a poor header by his former housemate Priestley Farquharson.

County needed a spark and got one through their captain, and his head rather than cultured left peg, with eight to go.

He powered an effort into the top right corner from Cameron Norman’s cross to set up a tense finale and then in added time Zanzala nodded in from a corner to spark bedlam.

County had a good shout for a penalty for handball but it was denied before a dust-up on the bench that saw Coughlan and counterpart Darren Byfield red-carded.

The final act saw Telford race on goal, keep going despite Declan Drysdale trying to pull him down and then loft the ball over Day… and (only just) the bar.

County: Day, Norman, Drysdale, Farquharson, Demetriou (captain, Willmott 73), Adam Lewis, Bennett (Dolan 73), Aaron Lewis, Waite (Wildig 53), Bogle (Collins 73), Evans (Zanzala 53).

Goals: Dolan, Zanzala.

Crawley scorers: Telford (2).

Referee: Alan Young.

Attendance: 4,184