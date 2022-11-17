Country Roads: Men’s Basketball at West Virginia Friday Night

PHILADELPHIA – The University of Pennsylvania men’s basketball team made the shortest road trip in NCAA Division 1 on Tuesday night when it traveled to Drexel and beat the Dragons, 64-59. Next up: country roads, take me home…or in this case, to West Virginia’s home. The Quakers will be at the WVU Coliseum on Friday night to face the Mountaineers, just the third meeting all-time between these programs.

GAME 5 – PENN (1-3) at WEST VIRGINIA (3-0)

Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 | 7 p.m

WVU Coliseum | Morgantown, W.Va.

Penn Game Notes | WVU Game Notes

The WVU radio feed can be heard on Sirius XM Channel 380 or Channel 970 on the SiriusXM app

The Penn-WVU Series

*This is just the third meeting between the Quakers and the Mountaineers in men’s basketball; the series is tied, 1-1.

*West Virginia’s win came in the first round of the 1981 NIT, 67-64. The game was played at the Coliseum and remains Penn’s only appearance in the NIT.

*Penn’s win came all the way back on February 7, 2022, making it a full century since the Quakers have beaten West Virginia. That game took place in Philadelphia but precedes The Palestra.

*Although this is Penn’s second appearance at the WVU Coliseum to face the Mountaineers, the Quakers have also played there three times in NCAA Tournament play. The first came in 1971, the undefeated Red and Blue knocking off Duquesne in a first-round matchup, 70-65. A year later, Penn beat Villanova (78-67) in the second round—avenging a regional final loss to the Wildcats from the previous year—but then fell in the regional final to North Carolina (73-59), finishing one step short of the Final Four for the second straight season.

Penn Picked to Win Ivy League

*Penn was (barely) picked to finish first in the Ivy League’s Preseason Media Poll, which came from the votes of two members within each school’s media contingent. The poll was announced on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

*Penn and Princeton both got six of the poll’s 16 first-place votes, but the Quakers finished with 111 voting points while the Tigers had 110. Yale was close behind with 106 voting points including three first-place votes. Harvard was fourth with 86 points and the final first-place vote, while the bottom half consisted of Cornell (54), Brown (53), Dartmouth (31), and Columbia (25).

*This marks the first time Penn has been picked first in the Ivy’s preseason media poll since the 2006-07 season. That team, behind Ivy League Player of the Year Ibrahim Jaaber and fellow All-Ivy first-teamer Mark Zoller, won the Ivy title with a 13-1 record before losing to Texas A&M in the NCAA Tournament’s first round.

Penn MBB By the Numbers

2 – All-Ivy players back across the league in 2022-23: Princeton’s Tosan Evbuomwan and Jordan Dingle .

2 – Penn players with international playing experience: Seniors Max Lorca-Lloyd (Chile) and Michael Moshkovitz (Israel). Of note, Moshkovitz started every game when Israel won the 2018 FIBA ​​Under-20 European Championship in Germany, the first gold medal by an Israeli team at a FIBA ​​event.

3 – 2022-23 non-conference opponents who were picked in the preseason to win their respective leagues: Iona (MAAC), Towson (CAA), and Colgate (Patriot League). Penn was picked by the Ivy League media to win the Ancient Eight.

4 – Ivy League Rookie of the Week honors won last season by junior Clark Slajchert (3) and sophomore George Smith (1); sophomores like Slajchert were eligible for the award last season because there was no 2020-21 season due to COVID-19.

6 – 30-point games registered by Dingle last year, tied for the most in a season in program history (Beck, 1951-52); in fact, the six games put Dingle fourth on the program’s list of CAREER 30-point games behind Beck (13), McDonald (8) and Pawlak (7).

9 – Returning players who had at least two double-figure scoring games in 2021-22, led by Dingle (23), Slajchert (15), and junior Max Martz (12).

9 – Returnees who made at least one start in 2021-22, led by Dingle who started all 26 games in which he played. The other returnees who had double-figure start totals last year are March (22), Moshkovitz (16), senior Jonah Charles (14) and Smith (11), while Lucas Monroe made nine starts.

10 – Games Penn will play in November, more than any other NCAA Division I program; Friday will be the Quakers’ fifth game, with four of them coming on the road.

11 – Rebounds grabbed by senior Lucas Monroe Tuesday at Drexel; he also had six points, triple what he scored across Penn’s first three games (2).

11 – On November 11 at Missouri—or 11/11, you might say—Penn went 11-of-11 at the foul line, the third time the Quakers have shot 100 percent at the foul line in the Steve Donahue coaching era.

13 – Consecutive double-figure scoring games by Dingle, dating back to last season; he is the only Penn player to hit double figures in all four games so far this season.

14 – Rebounds by Lorca-Lloyd in Penn’s season opener against Iona, a season/career high for the senior.

16 – Three-point baskets hit by Penn last Friday at Missouri, tying a program record against an NCAA Division 1 program (vs. Harvard on 2/21/2003; vs. Drexel on 1/28/2001); the Quakers hit 17 against Widener on December 21, 2019.

20.8 – Dingle‘s points-per-game average last season, seventh on Penn’s single-season list and highest by a Penn player since Keven McDonald averaged 22.3 ppg as a senior in 1977-78.

37 – Points scored by Slajchert across Penn’s last three games; after going 1-of-10 on three-point shots in the Quakers’ first two games, he is 8-of-11 in the last two contests.

24 – Points scored by Dingle in Sunday’s loss to Towson; all of them came in the game’s final 18:31 after he was held scoreless in the first half.

53 – Three-point baskets hit by Charles last season, good for second on the team behind only Dingle (66); of note, however, was that the senior only had six two-point baskets. This season, his 15 points have come on five baskets from beyond the arc.

88.5 – Percentage of Penn’s points that return from last season (1,785 of 2,017); that includes the Quakers’ top four scorers in Dingle (20.8 ppg), Slajchert (10.7), March (10.0) and Charles (6.7).

94.3 – Penn’s free-throw percentage across the last three games (33-35).

959 – Points scored by Dingle through the fourth game of his junior year (55 total); there are only four players in program history who scored more points in their first two seasons than Dingle (880): Ernie Beck (1,154), Keven McDonald (1,021), Ron Haigler (947), and Stan Pawlak (922).



