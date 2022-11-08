Country Oaks offers family-friendly, rural homes

The Country Oaks neighborhood is located in the Holtville community near Lake Jordan in beautiful Elmore County.

The neighborhood is zoned for Holtville Schools, Realtor Nancy Oates said.

“The schools and the Proximity to Lake Jordan seem to be the biggest draws to the Holtville area,” Oates said, adding that Country Oaks consists of traditional single family, Mostly brick homes built from 1995 to 2005. “Country Oaks seems to be a family friendly neighborhood with large, level lots.”

Residents of Country Oaks enjoy the peace of rural living, including a wonderful view of the starry night sky free from the glare of city lights. Country Oaks is located north of Highway 14 and west of Lake Jordan.

“Country Oaks has large lots in a country setting, close to local schools and Lake Jordan,” Oates said. “Country Oaks is within a normal commuting distance of Montgomery and Maxwell AFB.”

The home at 39 Pin Oak Court provides three bedrooms and two bathrooms within 1,547 square feet of living space. The property is half an acre and is located on a cul-de-sac.

The design features a separate dining room, attached double carport, and master suite. The master suite has a garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet.

The kitchen has custom wood cabinets, a built-in microwave, ceramic tile flooring and a pantry. The design also includes a spacious laundry room. A separate dining room could also be a home office. High speed internet and cable TV are available, Oates added.

The property includes a huge backyard, ideal for the family kickball game or neighborhood gathering. The backyard includes a patio, is fully fenced and has a storage shed.

The home was built in 2005 and the property is for sale for $215,000.

“It’s the only house available in the neighborhood. The home is well maintained on a cul-de-sac with an attached carport and fenced yard,” Oates said. Two homes are under contract in Country Oaks, Oates said.

Breaking It Down

Holtville Schools

Rural living

Smaller neighborhood

Close to Lake Jordan

Large yards

By The Numbers

At least four homes have been sold in the past year

The homes were sold in a price range from $179,900 to about $215,000

At least one home is for sale, two under contract

The home is priced at $215,000

The home for sale measures 1,547 square feet

To view properties or to inquire about any future open house dates and times, contact Realtor Nancy Oates at 334-799-7555.

Directions: From downtown Montgomery, drive north on Interstate 65 and take the second Prattville exit. Take a right onto Highway 14 and travel east past the KFC and through the intersection with Main Street. Continue east on Highway 14 into Elmore and take a left onto Highway 143. Travel north on Highway 143 and take a right onto Hogan Road (Highway 19) and travel north. Take a right onto Willow Oak Drive to enter the neighborhood.

Source: Realtor Nancy Oates