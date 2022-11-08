Country Oaks offers family-friendly, rural homes

The Country Oaks neighborhood is located in the Holtville community near Lake Jordan in beautiful Elmore County.

The neighborhood is zoned for Holtville Schools, Realtor Nancy Oates said.

“The schools and the Proximity to Lake Jordan seem to be the biggest draws to the Holtville area,” Oates said, adding that Country Oaks consists of traditional single family, Mostly brick homes built from 1995 to 2005. “Country Oaks seems to be a family friendly neighborhood with large, level lots.”

Residents of Country Oaks enjoy the peace of rural living, including a wonderful view of the starry night sky free from the glare of city lights. Country Oaks is located north of Highway 14 and west of Lake Jordan.

“Country Oaks has large lots in a country setting, close to local schools and Lake Jordan,” Oates said. “Country Oaks is within a normal commuting distance of Montgomery and Maxwell AFB.”

