Country Club of Paducah Ladies Golf Assoc. donation to young Golfers | Sports

The Ladies’ Golf Association for the Country Club of Paducah held its annual Memorial Golf Tournament over the summer on June 28th hosting a nearly full field of 98 women. The winning team of Jessica Stephens and Madison Glisson won for the second year in a row with a score of 61, tying the tournament record. This was the 40th year for the tournament which is held not only to honor the memory of association members who are deceased but also acts as a fund-raising event.
The LGA salutes the many generous sponsors who purchased tee signs for the 18-hole two-lady event. These monies are used in part to support the girls’ golf programs at Paducah Tilghman, St. Mary’s, and McCracken County High Schools when they have competing teams during the season. This year the LGA was able to present the Lady Mustang team with $1,000 to help cover equipment, supplies, tournament fees, etc., since it was the only school with a girls’ golf team this season.
