Countries Follow US Lead and Set Global Goal to Protect at Least 30% of Lands and Waters by 2030 | CEQ

CEQ Chair Brenda Mallory highlighted US progress on conservation and biodiversity at COP15 in Montreal

At the UN Biodiversity Conference in Montreal, Canada (COP15), governments across the globe reached an historic agreement to collectively commit to conserving at least 30 percent of lands and waters by 2030, a goal that President Biden committed the United States to during his first days in office.

White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) Chair Brenda Mallory highlighted President Biden’s first-ever national conservation goal at COP15 events. The conference focused on strengthening international cooperation to set new goals for global action through 2030 to halt and reverse nature loss.

“Turning the corner on the biodiversity crisis will require urgent and sweeping global action,” said CEQ Chair Brenda Mallory. “Together with our international partners, we can cultivate a global Ecosystem where biodiversity flourishes, lands and waters are protected, and people have Equitable access to all of Nature’s benefits. Under President Biden’s leadership, the United States will continue our progress towards broad, equitable, and strong environmental stewardship, with continued global cooperation as our shared goal.”

Other steps to protect biodiversity and halt nature loss highlighted by the United States delegation include:

Prioritizing Nature-Based Solutions: At COP27, the Biden-Harris Administration released the Nature-Based Solutions Roadmap, outlining strategic recommendations to put America on a path that will unlock the full potential of nature-based solutions to address climate change, nature loss, and inequity.

Recognizing and Including Indigenous Knowledge: At the White House Tribal Nations Summit, the Administration released new government-wide guidance for Federal Agencies on recognizing and including Indigenous Knowledge in Federal research, policy, and decision making, including Protections for the knowledge holders.

Opportunities for Nature-Deprived Communities: President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act includes more than $12.4 billion in funds that can be accessed by nature-deprived communities to promote Equitable access to Parks and green and blue spaces. CEQ also led 10 Federal departments and agencies in executing an interagency Memorandum of Understanding on prioritizing nature in communities and reducing unequal access to nature and its benefits.

At COP15, Chair Mallory participated in several events and meetings with global partners and US conservation leaders, including:

High Ambition Coalition Press Conference: Chair Mallory stood with other global leaders to voice support for a strong, meaningful agreement at COP15 that includes a target of at least 30 percent of global lands and oceans conserved to protect the health of our planet for people and nature.

IUCN ENACT Partnership Event: Chair Mallory spotlighted the President’s work to advance nature-based solutions and the release of the US Nature-Based Solutions Roadmap at COP27.

Beyond National Parks: Innovative Implementation of “30 by 30”: At an event Hosted by Australia, Chair Mallory presented on the economic benefits of conservation and President Biden’s progress to conserve at least 30 percent of US lands and waters by 2030.

Roundtable with US Conservation Leaders: Chair Mallory listened to over 20 conservation leaders express their hopes for the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework and its ability to be a Paris Agreement moment for nature.

Meetings with World Leaders on Biodiversity: Meetings included Environment Ministers and leaders from the European Union, Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica, and the United Kingdom.

