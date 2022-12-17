Countdown to Kickoff: Eagles vs. Bears

If trap games do exist, this is the trappiest of trap games.

The NFC’s best team against its worst.

More so, the 12-1 Eagles visit 3-10 Chicago in the second of three consecutive road games between Divisional foes.

“I don’t really believe [in trap games] because if your preparation is the same each and every week, it doesn’t really matter,” Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni said. “We all understand this, is that everybody in this league can play. Everybody in this league, if you’re not on your game, can beat you.

