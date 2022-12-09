Count down to the 2022 National County Meet

By Kruah Thompson

ArcelorMittal Liberia has provided a total of US$277,000 as prime sponsor for the 2022 Bicentennial National County Meet, Deputy Youths and Sports Minister, Andy Quamie, has disclosed.

He says of the total amount, US$250,000 was provided upfront and seven thousand each has been provided to all 15 counties for preparation until subsidies from the Ministry of Finance are ready.

At the same time, US$2000 was also given to four counties that are to co-host this year’s edition of the annual sports competition including Grand Bassa, Bong, and Lofa Maryland, respectively.

Speaking Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Ministry of Information’s regular briefing in Monrovia, Minister Quamie said that funding was given to three counties in which the company currently operates, as part of its sponsorship.

They detailed that Nimba county received US$10,000, while US$7,500 each was provided to Grand Bassa county and Bong County, respectively.

He added that the Liberia International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR) APM Terminals and Orange Liberia are among companies sponsoring the County Meet.

The Deputy Sports Minister said LISCR will provide trophies, medals and individual awards for the tournament, including jerseys for the kickball and football categories.

In another development, he disclosed that the 2022 National County Sports Meet will officially start on 17 December in Grand Bassa, saying “Grand Bassa County will be hosting Group ‘A’ and Group ‘A’ comprised of Grand Bassa, River Cess, Grand Cape Mount and Grand Gedeh.”

He said Group ‘B’ will be comprised of Bong, Margibi, Gbopolu, and Sinoe and will be played in Gbarnga, while Group ‘C’, comprising of Lofa, Nimba, and River Gee will be Hosted in Voinjama, followed by Group ‘ D’ that includes Maryland, Grand Kru and Montserrado to be Hosted in Harper City.