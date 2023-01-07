NEWS | FEATURES | PREVIEWS | EVENTS

Originally published: 01/07/2023

(RED BANK, NJ) — Count Basie Center for the Arts presents The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes on Saturday, February 4 at 7:30pm. Join Cary Elwes (Westley) for a behind-the-scenes look at life on and off the set of the classic film, The Princess Bride. Doors are at 6:30pm. Note: this show was originally scheduled for June 17, 2022. All tickets will be honored on this new date.

After a screening of the iconic movie, Elwes will Engage in a Moderated discussion Revealing never before shared Secrets and Tales of inconceivable antics!

Journey back to the lands of Florin and Guilder in an Adventure filled with fencing, fighting, torture, revenge, giants, monsters, chases, escapes, miracles, and of course, true love.

Elwes has been in a multitude of films and TV shows, including Robin Hood: Men in Tights, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Saw, Twister, Liar, Liar, Stranger Things and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. They recently starred in Guy Ritchie’s Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerrejust wrapped Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 with Tom Cruise and is currently working on Zack Snyder’s sci fi epic, Rebel Moon.

Now Elwes is hitting the road to share with fans the personal stories behind the making of this piece of cinematic history.

Tickets range from $29 – $150 and are available for purchase online. A limited number of VIP packages are available and include the best seats in the house, a Meet and Greet with Cary Elwes, and a signed copy of Cary Elwes’ best-selling book, As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of The Princess Bride.

Don’t be a “Humperdinck”, make haste to see The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes for a night you will always “tweasure”.

Count Basie Center for the Arts is located at 99 Monmouth Street in Red Bank, New Jersey.