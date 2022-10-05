Count Basie Center for the Arts accepting submissions for its Teen + College Film Festival

NEWS | FEATURES | PREVIEWS | EVENTS

Originally published: 10/04/2022

(RED BANK, NJ) — The Count Basie Center for the Arts is accepting submissions for its Count Basie Center Teen + College Film Festival, with the mission to locate, showcase and recognize New Jersey student Filmmakers from 7th grade all the way through college.

Students can submit their films now via FilmFreeway. On the weekend of April 21-23, 2023, official selections will be screened at Basie Center Cinemas, 36 White Street in Red Bank, with a networking, industry panel discussion and Awards ceremony set for the following Saturday, April 29, 2023 at The Vogel.

The Count Basie Center Teen + College Film Fest is open to New Jersey students in 7th and 8th grade, high school, and college. Middle and high school students are required to reside in and attend schools in the state, while the college category is open to full-time students enrolled in New Jersey colleges, and New Jersey high school graduates attending college out-of-state but considering New Jersey as their primary, legal residence.

“Year in and year out, our student film festival proves that New Jersey is full of talented young filmmakers,” said Adam Philipson, President and CEO, Count Basie Center for the Arts. “Our goal is to give those Creators a platform and make filmmaking as prolific and Vital in New Jersey as creating music or other forms of art.”

This year’s Count Basie Center Teen + College Film Fest is presented by Bank of America.

Students can visit www.thebasie.org/filmfest for official information, deadlines, rules and regulations. A $15 early-bird entry fee applies before January 22, 2023 after which a $25 fee applies goes into effect until the Submission deadline of March 26, 2023. See full info below.

TIMELINE:

Early bird / reduced fee deadline: Sunday, January 22, 2023

Deadline: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Official selections announced: Tuesday, April 11, 2022

Film screenings: Weekend of April 21, 2023 at Basie Center Cinemas, 36 White Street, Red Bank

Panel Event/Award Ceremony: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at The Vogel, located on the Count Basie Center for the Arts campus

AWARDS & PRIZES:

Trophies will be awarded in the following categories:

Middle School (7th-8th grade)

-Best Film

High School Filmmakers (9th-12th grade)

– Best Narrative Film

-Best Documentary

-Best Animation

-Best Acting Performance

-Best Direction

College Filmmakers up to age 25

– Best Narrative Film

-Best Documentary

-Best Animation

-Best Acting Performance

-Best Direction

In addition, an Audience Award will be given to the selection with the highest audience score at the event on April 29th.

The new Best Short Film Award will be given to the highest scoring submitted film under one minute in length.

A “School Award” will also be given, consisting of Sony filmmaking equipment. To qualify, at least three different selections must be submitted by a single school; Winner to be chosen by the highest average score of their films.

Basie Center Film fest Laurels will be awarded to all finalists.

The Count Basie Center for the Arts is New Jersey’s premier center for the cultural arts, dedicated to fostering powerful, inclusive artistic experiences and creative exchange of ideas. The Basie mission is to inspire, educate and entertain through its distinct and engaging cultural and artistic offerings that embrace and amplify the diversity of the region. As a nonprofit organization, the Basie is committed to enriching the community’s quality of life by generating opportunities for participation in the arts, partnering with schools, collaborating with other mission-based organizations and driving regional economic prosperity. The Basie Center has hosted an array of world-class artists, including Bruce Springsteen & the E-Street Band, Jon Bon Jovi, John Legend, Crosby Stills & Nash, Tony Bennett, Sophia Loren and Ringo Starr. Count Basie Center programming is made possible in part by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.