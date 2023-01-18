Council members get heated over Watertown Golf Club purchase | Business
WATERTOWN — The controversial pending purchase of the Watertown Golf Club came to a head on Tuesday night, with Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce demanding to know how she spread disinformation about the issue and Councilman Cliff G. Olney angrily denouncing he took a bribe.
Councilwoman Compo Pierce took exception to a news release that council members Lisa A. Ruggiero, Patrick J. Hickey and Olney released on Friday night that accused her of spreading misinformation about the pending $3.4 million deal by not adhering to advice by the city’s attorney not to discuss any details of pending litigation.
.