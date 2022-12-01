Council For The Arts Offers Paquette Events and Monarch Mountain Reception – by Ark Valley Voice Staff

The Salida Council for the Arts has announced several events for December at the Paquette Gallery and beyond.

In the Paquette Gallery

A special Holiday Mixer is planned from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm on Thursday, December 8 at the Paquette Gallery inside the Salida SteamPlant, located at 220 West Sackett Ave. Visitors will enjoy a holiday music Singalong with musical performance by Joan Lobeck.

While there you can enjoy the Lars Leber Photography exhibit which continues through December. A is Cash Bar Available.

Artists Reception for “Freeride” Snowboard Art Show, Dec. 11

Monarch Mountain, 22 miles west of Salida will host a free artist’s reception from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm on Sunday, Dec.11. in the Cafeteria level of the base lodge. Monarch invited local artists to makeover their old snowboard Fleet and turn them into art!

They’re for sale and sales benefit the artists. The reception is sponsored by the Salida Council for the Arts and Monarch Mountain.

Appetizers and Beverages provided by Monarch Mountain. It’s free and open to the public whether you’re apres-ski or just passing through. If you miss the reception, the artwork will be on display throughout the ski season, on your next visit.

