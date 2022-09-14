Council cuts arts Coordinator position out of TenHaken’s $646M budget

As Sioux Falls has gone through its annual budget hearings, there’s been a lot of talk about the 30 new full-time positions Mayor Paul TenHaken had proposed in his $646 million budget for 2023.

Councilor Greg Neitzert called it an “eye-popping number.” Councilor Curt Soehl said he would “struggle with the full-time employees who are not police or Streets department.”

But by the end of Tuesday night’s three-hour council meeting, only one of those positions had been cut, and the vast majority of TenHaken’s budget was approved without much fuss.

Police get $650K in amendments, property tax increase passes

Councilors discussed nine amendments during the meeting, starting off with a trio from Councilor Pat Starr.

The longtime member of the Siouxland Heritage Museum Board proposed a $50,000 increase to the museum’s endowment, as well as using $2.4 million to provide a “mirrored version” of the Employer of Choice plan that gave many city employees a $2,000 bonus earlier this year. Both amendments were defeated 7-1, with Starr the only yes vote.

And as he promised last week, Starr introduced an amendment that would remove a 3% property tax increase from the budget, reducing the city’s revenue budget by $2.3 million.

Director of Finance Shawn Pritchett spoke about the annual increase as he introduced the budget resolution, saying that the effects on the city from not taking the increase would compound in coming years, while only making a minor difference for an individual person.

“This is an impact that cannot just be absorbed into the reserve,” Pritchett said, later adding that while it was easy to be against the increase, it was harder to decide what services would be cut once it was gone.

While Starr’s amendment was supported by Councilor David Barranco, it failed 6-2. Soehl noted that a vote later that night would reauthorize the Municipal Tax Refund Program that had been instituted earlier this year, which would refund up to $500 in property taxes for some elderly and disabled residents in the city.

Two amendments pulling funds from Centralized Land Acquisition were unanimously approved: $100,000 that Soehl wanted to see go to the Core Facade Easement Project, and $75,000 that Neitzert envisioned for pedestrian and bicycle improvements, alongside a commitment to complete the city’s 15th Street bike boulevard within three years.

And two amendments increasing police funding also got unanimous support. Soehl pitched moving $100,000 from the city’s unobligated fund balance to the police operating budget in order to increase the signing bonus for non-certified officers from $1,500 to $5,000.

And Councilor Alex Jensen Suggested $550,000 in uncommitted funds from the American Rescue Plan Act be directed to the same place, to “advance public safety through crime prevention, reduction and intervention activities.”

Councilor Rich Merkouris submitted an amendment that would reduce the transit expense budget by $1.69 million, while keeping the money in the city’s transit fund.

The reasoning, Merkouris said, was that while the funds were intended to implement the new hybrid service model for Sioux Area Metro, the council had yet to approve or even see the finalized transit development plan.

When that happens, likely in November, Merkouris said he’d be open to reconsidering funding. Planning and Development Director Jeff Eckhoff said the amendment would not hinder any ongoing projects, and it passed unanimously.

Merkouris’ other amendment, and a resolution later that night, however, created a lot more discussion.

Arts Coordinator position gets crossed out

The Mayor has called the budget “pragmatic” and “people-focused” as he pitched it to the public and councilors over the last several months.

TenHaken had said the proposal of 30 new full-time positions “takes into account that the growth that we’re experiencing, the delivery of our services is really getting pitched. It’s getting Harder and Harder to keep up with the growth and deliver the services when we don’t have the people.”

Councilors had made it clear that they weren’t convinced that every one of the new employees was necessary. But in the end, the only position proposed to be cut was the arts program coordinator.

The amendment, brought by Merkouris, reduced the Planning and Development Services budget by $68,000 for wages for the position.

It had been pitched as someone who could implement the recommendations of the city’s Arts Task Force, manage the city’s art collection and work with stakeholders while guiding smaller art organizations.

It passed 6-2, with opposition from Starr and Councilor Marshall Selberg, who said he’d been convinced that the position was necessary through conversations over the past few months.

But Merkouris said he thought the heart of the idea was important — hence his resolution along with Jensen that recommended that TenHaken’s administration negotiate with Washington Pavilion Management, Inc., to accomplish the goals of the Arts Task Force and the Visual Arts Commission.

Several members of the public at the meeting, however, had concerns.

They included Nancy Halverson, the executive director of Levitt at the Falls, who said she was “very sad” to see the resolution.

“I cannot imagine anything more inappropriate or contrary to the intention of this position as it was first described by the Arts Task Force,” Halverson said.

While she had no inherent problems with the Washington Pavilion, she said, as an arts organization itself, she felt WPMI was not the “neutral arbitrator” that had been proposed.

“It is a conflict of interest to say to them ‘Now you tell us how you should do this,'” Halverson said. “I can’t even imagine another industry where you would look at the leader in the community and say ‘Why don’t you be the one to tell us how to spend all the money.'”

Washington Pavilion President Darren Smith said he would like to help, and that he’d certainly talk with the city administration. But if it didn’t feel like a good fit, he added, he’d be the first to say something.

The final vote to approve the budget and its amendments was 7-1, with Starr the Sole opposing vote.