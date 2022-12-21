Council Approves Funding for Lozano Golf Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – At today’s regularly scheduled City Council meeting, Mayor Paulette Guajardo and the City Council approved an agreement with Foresight Corpus Christi Golf, LLC for $400,000.00 from the Golf Fund and $1,160,000 from Certificates of Obligation for Improvements to the Gabe Lozano Golf Center’s Executive Nine Hole Course and practice range. The estimated completion of the construction project is May 2023. Prior approved funding brings this project to a $4.36 million budget.

The proposed Improvements included an additional 10,000 square foot practice green, expanded practice tees (50 hitting stations), and create a short-term practice area/pitching area with targets. A Scottish-style “berm” will be added to facilitate drainage. The “berm” will drain into the existing drainage channel along the east side of the golf course.

These Improvements would create “state of the art” practice facilities that will serve as additional high-quality Inventory for the City’s Residents and tourists, helping Corpus Christi become a true golfing destination.

The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department is dedicated to providing quality, affordable enrichment programs for all ages and interests. For more information about the wide variety of programs and services offered by the department, visit www.ccparkandrec.com. We invite everyone to Live. Learn. Play!