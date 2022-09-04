Council announces 48 grant awards to support artists and expand art access to Vermonters

MONTPELIER, VT—The Vermont Arts Council announces 48 recipients of two major awards: Creation Grants to support artists in creating new work and Arts Impact Grants to assist nonprofits, municipalities, and schools in their efforts to expand access to the arts.

Twenty-five Vermont artists were awarded a Creation Grant, the Council’s most coveted award for artists. This year’s program was extremely competitive, with a large number of high-caliber artists applying. A record 218 applications were received, totaling $870,188 in requests. Recipients were selected by two independent panels composed of 38 practicing Vermont artists and arts professionals.

Writers, musicians, filmmakers, visual artists, and more comprise this year’s group of recipients, with proposals ranging vastly in scope, style, and discipline. Among these projects are an Immersive cyanotype exhibit of Lake Champlain, a marionette performance Exploring the notion of liberty, a magnetic participatory mural, and a documentary focused on immigrant dairy farm workers in Vermont.

Grant Awards are $4,000, which the artist may use for time spent developing new work, to purchase materials, or to rent equipment or space for the process.

Since its inception in 2009, the Creation Grant program has supported 180 Vermont artists. The award is only available to artists who have not received a Creation Grant within the last five years.

The Council typically has funding to support 12-15% of proposals for the annual grant. Partnership with the Vermont Community Foundation has allowed the Council to expand both programs, increasing the number of Creations Grants from 10 in 2018 to 25 in 2022, supporting operating Grants in the Arts Impact category, and raising the maximum grant to $4,000.

For Arts Impact Grants, 23 Grants were awarded out of a total of 55 applications, which collectively requested a sum of $207,295.

Vermont nonprofits, municipalities, and schools can apply for the grant, which supports projects that broaden access to the arts and cultural activities, engaging individuals with limited access due to age, race, ability, income, or other factors. Arts Impact Grants range from $1,000 to $4,000 in funding for either operational or project grants.

This year’s approved projects include a Therapeutic theater program for children, an international music Residency workshop, an event celebrating the creative work of older adults, and a youth-led Storytelling performance focused on the narratives of African refugees.

Proposals must demonstrate a meaningful impact on community collaboration and an emphasis on arts accessibility for all.

Since its inception in 2017, the Arts Impact program has awarded 107 Grants to 84 Vermont organizations totaling $310,097 in funding.

“We are proud and grateful to recognize the outstanding work of these 25 individual artists and 23 cultural organizations in communities across Vermont,” said Vermont Arts Council Executive Director Karen Mittelman. “They exemplify the depth and breadth of artistic riches across our state, and the remarkable creative spirit that has sustained us all during the pandemic.”

The Council’s grant programs are made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, the state of Vermont, and private donors.

For more information about the Creation Grant program, visit https://www.vermontartscouncil.org/grants/artists/creation.

For more information about the Arts Impact Grant program, visit https://www.vermontartscouncil.org/grants/organizations/arts-impact.

FY2023 Creation Grant Recipients:

Julian Barnett (Burlington) to support the creation of a new dance work Exploring the feelings of precipice and instability within our climate crisis

Naomi Bindman (North Bennington) to support the creation of a memoir that weaves together childhood stories and maternal relationships

Dustin Byerly (Montpelier) to support the creation of Boomslang’s final album honoring Johnny Morris’ creative Legacy

Thomas Dunn (Bennington) to support the creation of an installation entitled “Epochal Songs,” a posthumous Collaboration with Keith Haring

Leslie Fry (Winooski) to support the creation of two outdoor sculptures

Jonathan Gitelson (Brattleboro) to support the creation of a new series of interactive installations for the “Sonic Blanket” project

Ariel Goodman (Waterbury Center) to support the creation of a Collaborative documentary project Exploring food and resistance with immigrant dairy farm workers

Renee Greenlee (Huntington) to support the creation of cyanotypes of water for an Immersive exhibition that invites the community to Engage with Lake Champlain and its Watershed

Dylan Hausthor (North Bennington) to support the creation of new Photographs for a monograph Exploring the complexities of storytelling, faith, folklore, and the inherent queerness of the natural world

Sarah King (Ripton) to support the creation and recording of a Solo full-length album

Yanyi Luo (Bennington) to support the creation of a Poetry manuscript entitled “BOUQUET”

Rebecca Mack (Burlington) to support the creation of new choral work

Kekla Magoon (Montpelier) to support the creation of a memoir celebrating the non-romantic relationships that sustain a single adult

Jennifer McCandless (Burlington) to support the creation of a series of sculptures that will explore themes of feminism, environmental issues, oppression, our relationship to ourselves as animals as well as issues around social justice

Matt Neckers (Eden) to support the creation of a large scale, moveable, magnetic, and participatory mural

Mina Nishimura (Bennington) to support the creation of a new dance work entitled “Mapping a Forest while Searching for an Opposite Term of Exorcist”

Barbara Paulson (Randolph) to support the creation of a marionette performance accompanied by original music Exploring the concept of Liberty

Aly Perry (Hinesberg) to support the creation of a devised Immersive theater piece Exploring environmental degradation and grief entitled “Solastalgia”

Hannah Regier (Athens) to support the creation of a body of sculptural fiber art works entitled “Landcesters”

José Rivera (Pownal) to support the creation of a multimedia science fiction work involving diaspora studies and the political and cultural history of Puerto Rico

Maria Robinson (Barre) to support the creation of a novel entitled “Two Winters” that investigates the scaffolding of the self

Lissa Schneckenburger (Brattleboro) to support the creation of a full-length musical album that inspires and invigorates the collective desire to make positive change

Gina Stevensen (Burlington) to support the creation of a play set in a Vermont self-defense center that explores healthy expressions of anger, the Lifelong growth that arises through developing physical confidence, and the unique bond that forms when people of different generations, backgrounds , and professions all gather to learn how to defend themselves

Leah Tonino (Ferrisburgh) to support the creation of a creative nonfiction book manuscript about solitude, community, and nature

Kota Yamazaki (Bennington) to support the creation of a new dance work entitled “I, Ghost, The, Other, or You”

FY2023 Arts Impact Grant Recipients:

Project Grants:

BarnArts Center for the Arts (Barnard), $4,000 to support the Global Music Residency which brings international artists into Vermont public schools for performances and workshops

Cabot Arts (Cabot), $4,000 to support the 3rd annual Cabot Village 12th Night Celebration

Central Vermont Council on Aging (Barre), $3,000 to support the Creative Aging Celebration event which Highlights the artistic work of older adults and uplifts creative aging as an integral part of healthy aging

Fairfield Community Center Association (East Fairfield), $3,210 to support artists, performers, and instructors during the Black Creek Adventure Camp

Lamoille North Supervisory Union (Hyde Park), $3,950 to support a free after-school Therapeutic theater program for children in grades K-6 that focuses on social-emotional learning

NFI Vermont – Centerpoint (South Burlington), $4,000 to support a youth-led Storytelling project and performance entitled “Telling Beautiful Stories of Refugees from Africa”

Retreat Farm (Brattleboro), $4,000 to support an outdoor winter art exhibit and Celebration of community creativity entitled “Artful Ice Shanties”

River Gallery School (Brattleboro), $4,000 to support the Art for Social Change program

Sandglass Theater (Putney), $4,000 to support the production of the 2023 Voices of Community program

Shidaa Projects (Montpelier), $3,500 to support the 2nd annual “Celebration of Community” featuring West African culture

Untempered Ensemble (Thetford Center), $4,000 to support two improvisational jazz performances for the community

Worcester Historical Society (Worcester), $3,340 to support the first arts and artisans’ festival in Worcester

Operating Grants:

Epsilon Spiers (Brattleboro), $3,000

Lyric Theater Company (South Burlington), $2,000

Main Street Arts (Saxtons River), $3,000

SafeArt (Chelsea), $4,000

Saint Albans Museum (St. Albans), $3,000

Sundog Poetry Center (Johnson), $1,500

The Aphasia Choir of Vermont (Milton), $2,000

The Hatch (Brattleboro), $2,000

The MINT Rutland Makerspace (Rutland), $2,000

The Outpost Foundation, Inc. (North Bennington), $3,500

Vermont Studio Center (Johnson), $4,000

