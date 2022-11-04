Could you win the £1 million jackpot this weekend?

Sam Matterface, Kelly Somers and Steve Freeth give their predictions on how to win £1,000,000

Last week was a disastrous round for bet365 players. Not a single player correctly Predicted that Brighton would beat Chelsea 4-1 AND that Newcastle would defeat Aston Villa 4-0, meaning that the jackpot was safe following the two Saturday 3pm matches.

This weekend’s 6 Scores Challenge kicks-off on Saturday at 3pm when Fulham travel to the Etihad to take on Champions Manchester City, and concludes with a cracker at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Spurs take on Liverpool. In between, players will have to correctly predict the score for Everton v Leicester, Chelsea v Arsenal, Aston Villa v Man Utd and Southampton v Newcastle.

The game gives customers the chance to win cash prizes by predicting the scores of six football matches, every week. The premise is very simple… yet the reward could be huge!

If all of your predictions are correct, you will win bet365’s 6 Scores Challenge jackpot.

View all 6 Scores Challenge fixtures below, alongside the predictions from Sam, Kelly and Steve. Don’t forget, all is not lost if you fall short on one or two results, bet365 will also be offering prizes for three, four and five correct results.

6 Scores Challenge Prizes

Three correct scores – £5

Four correct scores – £50

Five correct scores – £1,000

Six correct scores – up to £1,000,000

See Significant Terms and Conditions below*.

Sam Matterface: 3-1

Manchester City have scored 27 goals at home this season and Fulham usually score away. Even if City are struggling and stuttering on the road, they are dominant at home and I expect goals, with or without the goal-monster (Erling Haaland). A 3-1 home win.

Everton v Leicester | Saturday 5.30pm | Make your prediction here

Sam Matterface: 1-0

Leicester went into Pragmatic mode against Manchester City but I expect them to be more adventurous against Everton. The Toffees are the binary kings aren’t they – 10 of their 14 games have Featured under 2.5 goals and both teams to score will have failed in eight of them.

Chelsea v Arsenal | Sunday 12pm | Make your prediction here

Kelly Somers: 1-1

I am going for a draw at Stamford Bridge. I just can’t see Chelsea losing back-to-back games after losing at the Amex last time out. Arsenal just don’t seem to lose these games anymore though, so I am going for 1-1.

Aston Villa v Man Utd | Sunday 2pm | Make your prediction here

Kelly Somers: 1-2

Unai Emery has a big job on his hands, and I think that given United’s improving form – having not lost since that disappointing Derby day defeat against City at the start of October – they will win this one 2-1.

Bet £10 on the Premier League and receive £50 in free bets (T&Cs Apply)

Southampton v Newcastle | Sunday 2pm | Make your prediction here

Steve Freeth: 0-2

Inconsistent Saints versus consistent Newcastle. The hosts are struggling for goals and the visitors can’t stop scoring, so I am going for 2-0 Newcastle.

Tottenham v Liverpool | Sunday 4.30pm | Make your prediction here

Steve Freeth: 1-1

Two draws last season and I can see this one taking a similar path. Worryingly, Jurgen Klopp’s side are yet to win on their travels and they will be hurting on the back of the defeat at home to Leeds. I think a draw is the best they can hope for in this one!

Bet £10 on the Premier League and receive £50 in free bets (T&Cs Apply)

bet365

6 Scores Challenge Terms and Conditions

For full details on gameplay, please refer to our 6 Scores Challenge rules. You are responsible for any tax obligations (reporting and / or tax settlement) that are applicable in your jurisdiction in relation to any deposits, Stakes or entry fees or any winnings/prizes or losses as the case may be. Prize values ​​displayed are exclusive of any tax deductions (where applicable). The 6 Scores Challenge feature is available at the discretion of bet365 and bet365 makes no guarantees regarding its availability. bet365 will not be responsible if the 6 Scores Challenge feature is not available for technical reasons. bet365 reserves the right to reclaim any prize-money awarded for a 6 Scores Challenge entry if the outcome of a fixture within the relevant game was determined in error. bet365 reserves the right to accept or decline any 6 Scores Challenge entry. bet365 reserves the right to amend, suspend or remove the 6 Scores Challenge feature (or any part of it) for any event, fixture or customer. bet365 reserves the right to remove the 6 Scores Challenge feature for any customer or group of customers where it has reasonable grounds to believe that the customer or groups of customers is misusing the feature.

View all terms and conditions here

Significant bet365 Open Account Offer T&Cs

Available to new customers only. Make a Qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.

To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place Qualifying bets to the value of your Qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only Qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, paysafecard and all other prepaid credit and debit cards, where available, cannot be used for either your Qualifying deposit or any subsequent withdrawal of Returns from Bet Credits Stakes unless we have successfully Verified an accepted form of your Identity Documents and you have entered a Postal Verification Code (PVC), or we have successfully verified two accepted forms of your Identity Documents. See condition 2 of full Terms and Conditions for details.

Bets placed must meet certain conditions to count towards the release of your Bet Credits:

Must contain at least one selection at odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater.

Only the largest cumulative stake on an individual selection within a market/fixture combination (either pre-match or In-Play) will count towards the settled bets requirement.

Where a stake has been partially Cashed Out, only the remaining active stake will count.

Where a bet has been edited using our Edit Bet feature, only the new stake on the new bet will count.

Fully Cashed Out, Instant Games, Gaming, Free Bets, void bets or In-Play bets which are settled as a push will not count.

Your Bet Credits are non-withdrawable, and Bet Credits Stakes are not included in any returns. Any Returns from Bet Credits placed will be added to your Withdrawable Balance. Bet Credits cannot be used on certain products, offers/promotions and bet types. See full Terms and Conditions for details.

Your Bet Credits will be forfeited and removed if your account is inactive for 90 consecutive days.

See Full Terms and Conditions below.

bet365 is committed to Safer Gambling. We promote gambling as an enjoyable leisure activity and we believe that gambling can only remain this way if you stay in control and gamble responsibly. However, we know that for some people gambling can stop being a harmless leisure activity and become a problem.

Help is close at hand. Visit www.gamcare.org.uk or contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133.

Terms and Conditions Apply, 18+. Begambleaware.org.