Could USC’s newest basketball addition help secure the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect?

Wheeler High School (Georgia) center Arrinten Page was not contained by a distance factor during his recruitment.

The 6-foot-9, 220-pound big man took official visits to five schools from different parts of the country – Cincinnati, Indiana, Miami, Missouri and USC.

On Monday, Page made his decision, committing to the Trojans:

