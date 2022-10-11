Could USC’s newest basketball addition help secure the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect?

Wheeler High School (Georgia) center Arrinten Page was not contained by a distance factor during his recruitment.

The 6-foot-9, 220-pound big man took official visits to five schools from different parts of the country – Cincinnati, Indiana, Miami, Missouri and USC.

On Monday, Page made his decision, committing to the Trojans:

“It was a combination of their playing style, coaching staff and what they have done with their big men in the past,” Page shared in a joint post with ESPN’s Paul Biancardi.

Page is rated the nation’s No. 52 overall prospect and No. 8 center.

He is the second new pledge for USC in the past week, joining coveted North Carolina combo guard Silas Demary Jr.

What are the Trojans getting?

In a quote shared by Page as part of his commitment, Wheeler Coach Larry Thompson provided details about his star pupil.

“Arrinten is one of the most interesting players I’ve ever coached,” he said. “He went from a guy that was a JV basketball player his sophomore year to a kid that has been recruited at high-level programs. He has really bought into the work and has become a kid who loves being in the gym. His ceiling is incredibly high and he has only been to scratch the surface on where he can go as a player.”

But there’s an added layer to his commitment.

USC is strongly in the mix for Page’s Wheeler teammate Isaiah Collier, the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect, who is deciding November 16.

The Trojans are among his top four teams, along with Cincinnati, Michigan and UCLA.

So, could Page bring the added value of encouraging his teammate to join him in LA?

Time will tell, but the Wheeler connection is clearly bolstered with Page in the fold.