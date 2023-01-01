Could UK basketball see more from Jacob Toppin in SEC?

LEXINGTON — Despite being stuck in one of the worst stretches of his career, Jacob Toppin couldn’t believe how easily he dominated Saturday afternoon.

With 4:41 remaining, the Kentucky men’s basketball senior rose off the hardwood to rebound a missed layup from star center Oscar Tshiebwe. But instead of collecting an easy putback basket, Toppin crushed the ball through the hoop, much to the delight of the announced crowd of 20,934 at Rupp Arena.

Toppin’s slam dunk was the coup de grâce to Kentucky’s 86-63 blowout win over archrival Louisville and capped off a career-high 24 point, seven rebound performance. After scoring zero points in 12 minutes in Wednesday’s loss to Missouri, Toppin was delighted to bounce back — but shocked with how Louisville failed to adjust to his momentum.

Dec 31, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jacob Toppin (0) dunks the ball during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

“I didn’t understand why I was so wide open,” Toppin said. “I would turn and there would be nobody there. The first time I did it, it caught me off guard and I missed the shot … They just kept leaving me open in the paint and the one time they didn’t, I just dumped it off to Oscar. If teams want to play us in zone it’s going to be very bad for them.”

