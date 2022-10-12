Could this be Goran Dragic’s final NBA season?

Goran Dragic has had a lot of mileage on his body over the years. The 36-year-old Slovenian point guard has been in the NBA for 14 seasons, and he’s played a ton of basketball during that time. Dragic has averaged nearly 30 minutes per game for his career, and he’s played in almost 1,000 games. So, it comes as no surprise that he’s contemplating retirement.

Curtain closing

Dragic signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bulls, serving as a backup and veteran mentor to the team’s young studs. The left-handed guard knows he’s in the twilight of his decorated career and relishes every moment.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button