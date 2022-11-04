Could the Pac-12 make a College Football Playoff push?

FOX Sports college football Analyst Joel Klatt believes that a few Pac-12 teams have a real chance to make a run in the Playoffs this season, with five Pac-12 teams in the AP Top 25 headed into Week 10.

“My initial thought on this conference was [that] they’re getting no respect,” Klatt said on a recent Episode of his podcast, “ The Joel Klatt Show .” “But then, I just kept looking at it, and there’s a Sneaky path for the Pac-12.”

“I haven’t seen this conference in the Playoff very often. Oregon and Washington [are] the only times. … Oregon at No. 8 — they respect them. USC at No. 9 — they really respect them. I would have UCLA higher, but I get it. At [No.] 12, that’s not bad right there. The only one I thought they kind of disrespected if you will is Utah, in particular with the LSU ranking. ….

“It’s gonna take some help, but there is a pretty clear path right now for the Pac-12. They have to avoid what inevitably happens in that conference, which is that they beat each other up.”

Headed into Week 10, there are five ranked teams representing the Pac-12: one-loss teams Oregon (No. 8), USC (No. 9), and UCLA (No. 10), along with two-loss teams Utah ( No. 12) and Oregon State (No. 24).

The CFP remains under a four-team model, switching to 12 teams as soon as the 2024 season. For now, teams are still vying for those four highly coveted spots.

“If [Oregon] were to win out, you can see a scenario where they would go to the College Football Playoff,” Klatt continued. “In that scenario, they better hope that Georgia also wins out, but then USC is sitting there. If they win out, they might have a really strong argument to go to the College Football Playoff, in particular if TCU were to lose … [or] if Alabama were to lose another game. …

“I’m not saying that it’s easy, and I’m not saying that they control their own destiny, but … there is a good scenario for the Pac-12 to go to this Playoff.”

The SEC leads the way with 10 Appearances and 14 total wins and in the CFP, followed by the ACC with eight Appearances and six total wins. The Ben Ten (six appearances) and the Big 12 (four appearances) land ahead of the Pac-12, which has only made two appearances in the history of the CFP and has yet to win it all.

The one and only time a Pac-12 team made it to the Championship game was in the CFP’s Inaugural year in 2015, when the Ducks lost to the Buckeyes, 42-20.

Could things get shaken up this time around?