Could the Gators make another run at Arik Gilbert?

A potential target for Florida football just entered the transfer Portal for the second time in his career.

Former LSU and UGA tight end Arik Gilbert announced that he’ll be looking for his third home in as many years.

Gilbert was an elite prospect coming out of high school. 247 Sports had him ranked as the 5th best player in the 2020 class, and the #1 tight end.

LSU was able to steal him out of Georgia, but after just one year with the Tigers, Gilbert announced he’d be transferring out of Baton Rogue.

Funnily enough, Gilbert actually committed to Florida while he was in the portal. After a bit of time, however, he flipped his commitment and went back home to play for UGA.

Despite his physical gifts and high rating, he hasn’t made tons of noise yet at the college ranks.

Through two years of playing at both LSU and UGA, he’s got 37 catches for 384 yards and three touchdowns. He only had two catches this past season in a very crowded UGA tight end room, which likely contributed to his decision to transfer.

The Gators have a huge need for Gilbert. They need another Offensive Weapon in the Portal for next year desperately, and Gilbert could be that guy.

With not a lot of depth at tight end, Arik would see immediate playing time. He also likes something about the idea of ​​playing for UF given that he committed, even if it was for an abbreviated time.

Landing Gilbert out of the Portal would take a lot of heat off of Napier and his staff after they landed Graham Mertz to play QB, and didn’t land any elite guys on Signing Day.

Since Kyle Pitts left, the Gators have been looking for their next elite tight end. Gilbert just might be that guy.

