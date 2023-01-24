Could NFL have prevented pregame confrontation with 49ers?

Whether you regard the confrontation between 49ers players and Cowboys Specialists as kicker Brett Maher warmed up during pregame by kicking field goals as “gamesmanship” or “pettiness” probably depends on which team you root for. But how is that type of situation even allowed to occur before an NFL game?

To re-set: Cowboys holder Bryan Anger was on one knee at the 29-yard line, ready to take Matt Overton’s deep snap and set the ball down for Maher to practice another field goal as part of his usual pregame routine. It happens every Cowboys game day, like clockwork.

But on this particular tension-filled day, 49ers players — in particular, WR Deebo Samuel — walked within inches of Anger and confronted the Specialists in a blatant attempt to Disrupt the warmups.

Jake McQuaide, the Cowboys’ deep snapper who is on injured reserve, was standing just a few feet away. McQuaide stepped in to get between Anger and Samuel. McQuaide then spoke to 49ers LT Trent Williams with McQuaide hoping Williams might talk some sense into Samuel and the others. Instead, Williams exchanged words with the Cowboys specialists.

By this time, Cowboys special teams Coordinator John Fassel and 49ers staffers were stepping-in and, like McQuaide, trying to de-escalate the situation.

But why were players from opposing teams even in this situation, presuming the goal of the 49ers was to get in the head of the Cowboys kicker who had shanked 4 PATs the previous week in Tampa Bay?

Here’s why: during those early portions of pregame, players are allowed to be on all parts of the field. It’s not until 60 minutes before kickoff that teams must stay on their team’s designated side of the 50-yard line. And it’s not until the 50-minute mark before kickoff that the officiating crews come onto the field and help monitor any potential pregame shenanigans.

Here’s the NFL Game Day Operations pregame rundown as it pertains to timing, according to NFL Football Operations.

“60 Minutes: The official team warm-up period begins. Each team must warm up on its designated half of the field, as designated in the NFL’s Game Operations Manual. During warm-ups, a league uniform Inspector checks every player to ensure that all uniforms conform to league specifications”.

If you’re wondering, “what are the members of the officiating crew doing before the official warm-ups? Well, there are lots of things happening behind the scenes.

For example, 90 minutes before kickoff, the referee and other officiating crew members meet with both team’s PR reps, the network TV reps, and sideline coordinators (green hat, orange sleeves) for a “critical meeting that includes the review of broadcasting policies and procedures, change of Game Day Administration Reports,” which include a club’s inactive list and which players are designated to wear “green dot” radio helmets) as well as “synchronization of watches and review of the schedule, such as when each team must leave its Locker room.”

Another example?

At the 75-minute mark before kickoff, according to NFL Football Operations, “two game officials and a PR representative for the home or visiting team meet with the head coaches in the Locker rooms to provide a copy of the schedule and discuss any timing issues .”

It will be interesting to see if this particular 49ers-Cowboys pregame scene causes enough dustup in the league offices for the NFL to consider extending the 60-minute rule for teams staying on their designated side of the 50-yard line.

But I will add that it’s important for Specialists to have a chance to kick/punt/kickoff from all areas of the field in pregame, especially at outdoor venues where the wind and weather are a factor.

Levi’s Stadium was gusty and the wind was definitely a factor with gusts that exceeded 20 mph. Also, a lot of natural grass fields are patchy and footing is an issue. The field in Tampa the previous week was of poor quality and the Cowboys Specialists used pregame to help determine their plan of action to account for field conditions.

Cowboys’ Specialists had not encountered this kind of pregame interruption in their careers before Samuel and the 49ers decided to try to play head games with Maher. Luckily, cooler heads prevailed and there was no physical confrontation, but it could have gotten ugly.

I do think the NFL needs to be proactive and explore ways to make sure Specialists for both teams can go through early warmups unimpeded.

49ers fans get a kick out of Maher: Have you ever been to a basketball game, especially a college game, where the fans behind the backboard are going crazy and trying to distract the opposing player as he shoots a free throw? The 49ers fans on Sunday were not waving paper bricks or Fathead photos, but they were waving their arms and jumping up & down in an attempt to distract Maher. In fact, other than the Lone 49ers touchdown and George Kittle’s juggling catch, the loudest moments in the stadium were Maher lining up for his extra point and two field goals. It felt like a college basketball game in those moments.

Severity of Tony Pollard’s injury: How early did we know Tony Pollard’s left ankle injury was a fractured fibula? Although the cart did not come to the sideline until several minutes after Pollard entered the blue medical tent on the Cowboys’ sideline, once the cart arrived and Pollard emerged from the tent, the medical staff had already placed an air cast around his lower leg/ ankle. Seeing the air cast, it was obvious the staff feared the injury was a fracture.

And to add insult to injury, now that the season is over Pollard becomes an unrestricted free agent who is ready to cash in. Arguably the biggest weapon on the Cowboys’ offense, he’s been woefully underpaid in comparison to the value of his production. They just wrapped up his original rookie contract which totaled $3.19 million over 4 years. His base salary this past season was $965,000. His salary cap hit of $1.132 million was the 25th highest on the team, according to Spotrac.com.

For Pollard’s sake, hopefully this injury won’t do too much damage to his market value. Various sites like Spotrac estimate his market value to be an average of about $9 million annually.

Don’t forget about Watkins: At the 3:17 mark of the first quarter, the Cowboys defensive line rotation suffered a big blow when Carlos Watkins exited the game with a calf injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the contest. Watkins had been playing well enough to crack the starting lineup and his exit Sunday was a factor in the defense wearing down late in the fourth quarter versus the run. Watkins was injured on just his seventh snap of the game.

Last one out, please turn out the lights: Well after their teammates cleared the field, DBs Jayron Kearse and Trevon Diggs finally left the Cowboys bench and headed to the somber postgame locker room where Kearse fought back tears. The defense fought valiantly for four quarters and those two were the most visibly distraught after the game.

THANK YOU: Finally, a big thank you to each of you who took the time to read these sideline exclusives throughout the season. I was hoping to have another one from the visiting sideline in Philadelphia next week, but we’ll have to wait until August for the Cowboys’ preseason games. It’s been a fun season, in spite of the disappointment from the division round loss, and I appreciate the opportunity The Dallas Morning News and SportsDay provided to give Cowboys’ fans a taste of what it’s like to be on an NFL sideline.

