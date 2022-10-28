Could Memphis football hire Deion Sanders if there’s a coaching change?

Memphis football Coach Ryan Silverfield is facing pressure from fans after the Tigers’ three-game losing streak. There’s also growing concern that his job status could be in question if the season continues to spiral.

If the Tigers made a coaching change – and there’s been no indication that will happen, yet – could they look further south for a potential replacement? On ESPN’s College GameDay podcast this week, senior college football Writer Pete Thamel Suggested Jackson State Coach Deion Sanders could be a candidate should the Tigers move on from Silverfield.

“If a job like Memphis opened that’s had success with Penny Hardaway, who kind of came in with very little experience in the coaching realm and Penny’s done a good job there. And that’s certainly generated enough excitement and helped elevate that program,” Thamel said . “That’s an aspirational program, right? They’ll take the risk to Crush it because they want to get in the next iteration of realignment, etc.”

Thamel didn’t say in his report that Memphis was considering firing Silverfield, who is 10-10 since the end of the 2020 season and has three more years remaining on his contract.

Sanders hasn’t been shy about wanting a job at a Power Five school if one opens up. Memphis, a Group of Five program, would be a regional step up even as Sanders is eyeing a school with a significantly larger profile.

Jackson State has generated enormous buzz since hiring Sanders in September 2020.

JSU is hosting “College GameDay” this week, a first at a historically Black college since 2008. JSU was 11-2 last season and is currently 7-0, while Sanders has become a Lightning rod for his comments, whether its promoting his quarterback and son Shedeur Sanders for the Heisman Trophy or pulling JSU out of the Southern Heritage Classic after this season.

To be Bowl eligible, the Tigers have to win two of their final four regular-season games against UCF, Tulsa, North Alabama and SMU. Silverfield said this week that he’s not oblivious to the chatter surrounding the program but his focus remains on preparing for UCF next Saturday and not worrying about the future beyond that.

“(The players) tell me there’s noise but I say, ‘Hey guys, Let’s be Dialed and focused on it because it does us no good to sit there.’ We’re going to learn from what happened in the past, that’s part of self-scouting and improvement,” Silverfield said.