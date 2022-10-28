Could Memphis football hire Deion Sanders if there’s a coaching change?

Memphis football Coach Ryan Silverfield is facing pressure from fans after the Tigers’ three-game losing streak. There’s also growing concern that his job status could be in question if the season continues to spiral.

If the Tigers made a coaching change – and there’s been no indication that will happen, yet – could they look further south for a potential replacement? On ESPN’s College GameDay podcast this week, senior college football Writer Pete Thamel Suggested Jackson State Coach Deion Sanders could be a candidate should the Tigers move on from Silverfield.

“If a job like Memphis opened that’s had success with Penny Hardaway, who kind of came in with very little experience in the coaching realm and Penny’s done a good job there. And that’s certainly generated enough excitement and helped elevate that program,” Thamel said . “That’s an aspirational program, right? They’ll take the risk to Crush it because they want to get in the next iteration of realignment, etc.”

