Could Louisville basketball team beat winless Cal? What experts say

Picture this: It’s Wednesday night in scenic Laramie, Wyoming.

In front of a presumably small crowd in the Geographic midway-ish point between the campuses, it’s warmup time for the men’s basketball teams from Louisville and Cal-Berkeley.

On tap: A game no one asked for but that the morbidly curious are tracking with rapt attention.

It’s the Cardinals (0-8) vs. the Golden Bears (0-9) in a battle for whatever the opposite of college hoops Supremacy is.

And sadly, it’s a figment of our imagination.

Here in the real world, Cal hosts Eastern Washington (3-5) Wednesday in a game that analytics site KenPom.com gives the Bears a 64% chance of winning.

Louisville forward Jae'Lyn Withers (24) attempts to get past Miami forward AJ Casey (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Miami won 80-53. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

If they do, Louisville will enter its game Saturday at Florida State as the Lone power-conference team without a win so far this season.

What a cop-out.

Shouldn’t the Cards and Bears get the chance to prove on the court which wants that win worst?

We can’t make the game happen. But we can dream.

Ken Pomeroy, the man behind KenPom.com, said in an email that his rating system Picks the Cards 60-59. But he cautions his system is overrating U of L, joking that maybe “my computer refuses to believe a program of Louisville’s stature is this bad.”

His guess: Las Vegas might favor Cal by “three or four points.”

