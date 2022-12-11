Could LeBron James own an NFL franchise in the future? Assessing NBA superstar’s chances at NFL ownership amid FSG’s Liverpool FC stance

LeBron James has used his all-world talent on the basketball court to gain riches. This means he has the money to potentially purchase a professional sports franchise. We have already seen him get involved via his partial ownership of Liverpool FC. A recent article explains how the impending sale of Liverpool could push James and his fellow owners to target an NBA expansion franchise, potentially in Las Vegas. But what about an NFL team? Could the NBA superstar enter that realm as well as an owner? Never say never with LeBron James I asked LeBron James if we’ve maybe undersold interest in NFL ownership – “possibly” he said with a grin. I asked LeBron James if we’ve maybe undersold interest in NFL ownership – “possibly” he said with a grin.

He has teamed up with Fenway Sports Group at the moment for his ownership aspirations. The group selling Liverpool easily raises funds to target an NBA franchise, with the Los Angeles Lakers superstar serving as the face of the operation. Such an investment should only grow in value, meaning his own personal net worth will climb as well.

The question becomes whether James can become a majority owner of an NFL team, or just part of an ownership group. Holding a large stake in an NBA franchise at roughly 40 years of age gives him plenty of time to build his wealth to one day go after an NFL franchise. Yet, the cost will be steep as the Washington Commanders are rumored to be selling for around $8 billion. At this point, only the richest in the world will even have a shot.

James’ next logical step is to retire as an NBA player and enter the ownership ranks. He will continue to build his vast fortune and starting with an expansion team allows him to build an organization in his image.

NFL ownership is more expensive, but could be possible down the line in a decade or so if he continues to make wise business decisions. That is key with any athlete, as there are unfortunately far too many cautionary tales of large wealth being lost. Yet, unlike his legendary counterpart in Tom Brady, James seems to have avoided the worst of the recent crypto crash.

That should mean his finances are in order and he can soon begin building his ownership empire, both in the NBA and NFL.



