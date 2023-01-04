Could Kevin Love Finish His Career With The Cavs?

Kevin Love has had a complicated tenure in Cleveland.

He was part of the legendary 2016 team that won the NBA Finals, but it also seems like there have been trade rumors with his name in them ever since he came over from Minnesota. On top of that, he requested to be moved during the 2019-20 season which included visible outbursts of frustration on the bench.

Putting all of that aside, it would be awesome to see Love finish his career in Cleveland because of everything he has done for the city on and off the court. That may be more reality than Fantasy too.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button