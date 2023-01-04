Comment on this story Comment

Michigan’s season is over, and Jim Harbaugh is again participating in a semiannual ritual of winking, or half-winking at least, at NFL coaching possibilities, with his dream of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy unattainable in the college ranks. It’s still most likely, in the estimation of executives and coaching agents I’ve contacted, that he remains in Ann Arbor, where his previous dalliance with the Minnesota Vikings — and College Football Playoff appearance — earned him a reworked contract a year ago. He backed that up with another playoff appearance this season before his Wolverines were upset by TCU on New Year’s Eve. Brace yourself for Breathless report after Breathless report about what he’s thinking and where he’s going — Harbaugh was mentioned in this space last week as part of the coming Onslaught of Denver Broncos Rumors — but one opportunity is likely to stand out.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay’s quirky, doomed-from-the-start experiment — seeing if a former player turned middling high school Coach turned broadcaster could come in cold off his couch midseason and replace a beloved Coach on a team without a viable starting quarterback — has gone as expected. Jeff Saturday has been a disaster, the Colts are now a laughingstock among their peers, and it’s difficult even to start to explain how an NFL team could go from allowing 33 points in the fourth quarter one week to blowing a 33-point lead the following week to going 0 for 10 on third down while amassing 173 yards in a (20-3) prime-time home defeat the following week to being down 31-3 early in the third quarter Sunday, the final act of an abysmal four-week stretch. But by golly, the Colts have pulled it off!

NFL Reset: Team rankings and Jim Harbaugh’s future

That is the fruit born of Irsay’s brainchild. And he has alienated a good bit of the coaching community in the process, a result served back to him by opposing staffs gleefully running up the score whenever possible amid this six-game losing streak. He needs an established, accomplished NFL Coach to attempt to dig out of this hole, and his old Buddy (and former starting quarterback) Harbaugh could fit the bill. “Captain Comeback,” coming back to Indianapolis?

“There or nowhere,” said one NFL coaching agent, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because speaking freely about the market could compromise his clients’ opportunities. “Harbaugh is almost impossible to deal with and Wears you out, and Irsay is out to lunch. They can’t get [top coaches] to take him seriously, but these two are a match. That’s the best [Irsay] can do, and Harbaugh thought he had the Minnesota job a year ago and lost out to a guy who never coached before” in Kevin O’Connell.

Another coaching agent agreed that Irsay Landing Harbaugh might be the best way to try to win back a fan base and local media corps he has alienated. One general manager, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he is precluded from speaking about other teams’ front offices, said: “In a weird way, they were kind of made for each other.” It would be quite a combination, for however long it lasted, should it come to pass.

Brace for a barrage of stories that will list dozens of “hot” coaching candidates, all rising stars supposedly ready to take the league by Storm if just given a chance! Most such prospects are years away from interviewing for coaching jobs, but giving them shine is a great way to try to stay in the good graces of the agents who represent them. In reality, we are looking at as few as five openings, and there are some candidates who are going to interview for multiple jobs if they wish. Harbaugh, Sean Payton and former Colts Coach Frank Reich stand out among those not in the league, according to those I caucused. Among current assistants, Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, the former head coach in Minnesota; Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who went to the Super Bowl as the head coach in Atlanta; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans; Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo; and Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon are seen as those best positioned to move up.

A playoff test for Mike McCarthy

Several people — including some who know well how Jerry Jones thinks and have been fairly Prophetic in the past about what the Cowboys’ Mercurial owner is pondering — have Whispered to me within the past week that Coach Mike McCarthy’s Fate for 2023 will be determined by what happens this postseason. And everything is on the table.

The Cowboys have had a strong campaign at 12-4 and could still catch the Eagles for the NFC East title, but the defense has wilted in the second half (again), quarterback Dak Prescott has a serious turnover problem, and Jones remains convinced — as is generally the case when he handpicks the roster — this team has Super Bowl mettle. Of course, the past 20 years would suggest the Cowboys will not, in fact, make much noise when the postseason begins.

“They’ve got to make a run for [McCarthy] to be safe,” predicted another coaching agent, who is under similar restrictions from speaking publicly about potential jobs.

That’s a familiar refrain in the coaching world these days, for what it’s worth, and many coaching agents are preparing as if the Dallas job could open up as they begin Positioning their clients for the upcoming landscape.

What to know from NFL Week 17: For Packers and Patriots, it’s win and you’re in

How much is Sean Payton worth?

What would constitute fair compensation for Payton, whose rights are still contractually held by the New Orleans Saints? It’s certainly worth pondering.

There aren’t a ton of comparables. And while many have assumed Saints top executive Mickey Loomis — who remains close with Payton — might cut him a break by not having his new team Mortgage a ton of draft capital in such an exchange, we won’t really know until the Coach is ready to consummate a contract with another team. It has been more than 20 years — a lifetime in the NFL, with the value of Franchises and the salaries of coaches skyrocketing — since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded two first-round picks, two second-round picks and $8 million for Jon Gruden, who at that time did not have a Lombardi Trophy to his name.

Payton has the trophy, and he turned around a Saints franchise in ways unimaginable at the time of his hiring. Also, consider the Saints are in need of a quarterback, don’t have a first-round pick in 2023 and are facing a Looming salary cap and roster crunch, making elite, cheap rookie labor more valuable to them than ever. And for everyone linking Payton to the Broncos, bear in mind that Denver is already short on Picks after trading a Haul for Russell Wilson, who produced a dud of a debut season and is locked into his Massive contract for at least another year. That would complicate things, if nothing else.

Notes from around the league

I would be surprised if we see Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa again this season, even if Miami reaches the playoffs. The sense I get is that the focus in Miami is allowing Tagovailoa the maximum time for his brain to heal and for the 24-year-old to assess his future. …

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2022 draft class has the potential to reshape that franchise. Quarterback Kenny Pickett and wide receiver George Pickens have star potential, undrafted free agent running back Jaylen Warren has been a key to unlocking a bogged-down run game, and other newcomers are flashing promise and contributing more as the Steelers keep their playoff hopes alive. Pittsburgh has won five of its past six games. …