Could Former Patriots Executive Be Ousted From Texans?

The Texans likely are getting the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but it might not be general manager Nick Caserio in the room to make that selection.

Houston has been flat-out bad in 2022. It is 1-10-1 heading into its Week 14 game against the Dallas Cowboys (as 16-point underdogs). Lovie Smith has done what he can with a talent-poor roster, but the Texans hope a potential franchise quarterback can change their fortunes.

However, Caserio’s job reportedly isn’t as safe as it once was.

“Keep your eye on that one,” one high-ranking NFL official told The Washington Post’s Jason La Canfora on Tuesday. “I don’t think Nick gets to fire another coach, especially with (Jack) Easterby gone. I’m hearing there is more to come there.”

Easterby was with Caserio in the New England Patriots front office, but he was fired on Oct. 17. Houston likely will fire Lovie Smith after one season, and La Canfora speculated the franchise might opt ​​for a wholesale change after David Culley was one-and-done.

Fellow former Patriots executive Jon Robinson was fired as Tennessee Titans general manager Tuesday, and an Odd trade deadline might be one of many factors that lead to Caserio joining him on the job market.