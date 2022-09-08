Could Chicago Lure a second NFL team if the Bears leave Soldier Field? An expert says it’s not realistic

CHICAGO (CBS) — Could a second NFL team call Chicago home?

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has hinted at the possibility of trying to bring a second team to the city – as the Bears’ move to Arlington Heights seems more likely than ever. But as CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek reported Wednesday, experts think such an idea is likely not realistic.

Mayor Lightfoot has said there are a lot of other cities that have two NFL teams. In fact, there are only two – New York and Los Angeles. And as it happens, New York and Los Angeles actually each have zero NFL teams playing within their city limits – the New York Giants and Jets both play at MetLife Stadium at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, New Jersey; while the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers both play at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Meanwhile, Chicago actually did have two NFL teams at one time. Back when the Bears shared Wrigley Field with the Cubs, the Chicago Cardinals played primarily at Old Comiskey Park – and also played four games at Soldier Field in 1959 before moving to St. Louis the following year. The team in turn moved to Arizona in 1988.

But one league Insider said it is “very unlikely” that a second team would come to Chicago now.

There are a lot of things that would have to happen first. NFL league Insider Marc Ganis — who is known as the 33rd team owner — says the league would first have to expand, or a team would have to want to move to Chicago.

Ganis said the team most likely to make a move in the next decade is the Jacksonville Jaguars. But the Jaguars — and any team that is looking to move — wants what Ganis calls a “prepackaged deal.”

“They’re looking to go into a situation that is prepackaged and ready to go, which means a new stadium has been completed or funded, all the political are parties are all aligned, the community is aligned, and they want this team very much “, Ganis said.

Ganis says Chicago meets none of those criteria right now.

Ganis further said a current owner wanting to move into a market that already has a team is extremely unlikely — especially when there are several markets seen as both attractive and viable to host an NFL team.

“Austin, Texas, Austin/San Antonio – that area which is growing by leaps and bounds and has a very strong interest in football – Toronto, Canada; London.”

And despite the fact that Chicago once played host to both the Bears and the Cardinals, Ganis said the current economics and business of the NFL — and lackluster appetite from fans — make conditions unlikely for a second round with two teams any time soon.

Ultimately, Ganis says trying to bring another team to Chicago amounts to a Hail Mary from the city that is not likely to connect.

“When Mayor Lightfoot brings up the possibility of a second NFL team, this is just political pablum,” Ganis said. “Anybody who believes that there’s a probability is better off finding the longest shot to win the Super Bowl and putting money down on it in Las Vegas.”

Kostek reached out to the NFL to see if the league has any plans to expand in the near future. The NFL did not respond Wednesday afternoon.