Could Celtics win NBA’s new Trophy for best regular-season record?

Could Celtics be the first winners of NBA's newly-introduced trophy?

The NBA is upgrading its hardware for 2023.

The league unveiled new designs for several of its end-of-season trophies Tuesday, including the Red Auerbach Trophy for the NBA Coach of the Year, the NBA Executive of the Year Award and several others.

The league also introduced a new Trophy that will be given out for the first time following the 2022-23 season: the Maurice Podoloff Trophy, which will go to the team that has the best overall record after 82 regular-season games.

So, which team will win the first-ever Maurice Podoloff Trophy? The Boston Celtics seem like a pretty strong bet.

Boston has roared to an NBA-best 20-5 record through 25 games and is on pace to have the best Offensive rating in the league history. Jayson Tatum is playing like an MVP candidate, Jaylen Brown has elevated his game to All-NBA levels, and the team should get even better when Robert Williams returns, likely later this month.

Nothing is guaranteed in the NBA, however, and the Milwaukee Bucks (17-6) and Phoenix Suns (16-8) should jostle with the Celtics for league superiority throughout the season.

The C’s haven’t finished with the league’s best regular-season record since their last Championship campaign in 2007-08, but they’d probably tell you that’s not their goal anyway. Boston’s entire roster appears focused on winning a title after losing to the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals.

Put another way: While the Maurice Podoloff Trophy would be nice, it’s the Larry O’Brien Trophy the Celtics are after.