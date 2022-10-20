Could Auburn Basketball have a Top 5 Recruiting Class in 2024?

Cam Scott is currently the 14th ranked prospect in the 2024 class according to On3, and Bruce Pearl has him using one of his four official visits to come to the plains. Pearl will also be taking a visit to see Scott this week. The shooting guard is 6’5 and currently plays at Lexington High School in South Carolina.

Below is a warmup dunk that shows Cam’s length and athleticism.

