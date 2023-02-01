Could Alabama Basketball Go Undefeated in SEC Play: Just a Minute

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Just a Minute, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Austin Hannon, Mason Smith and Katie Windham. Each day, a duo will pair up to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Check out the above video as Joey Blackwell and Katie Windham give their thoughts on what — if any — hurdles remain that separate Alabama basketball from a perfect record in conference play.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button