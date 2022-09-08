Could a two-quarterback system work for this Auburn football team?

In Auburn’s season opener, both TJ Finley and Robby Ashford took a hefty amount of snaps.

Finley started the game and looked sharp until throwing two ugly interceptions where he made the same mistake twice.

Ashford looked great running the football and threw a dime to Ja’Varrius Johnson for a 56-yard gain. After this big completion, Ashford made a few good throws and then threw another deep ball that he left about ten yards short. He was bailed out on this play by a pass interference call.

Both quarterbacks had their moments, but at the end of the day, Ashford looked better than Finley.

