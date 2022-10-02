Could 1 NFL QB earn a bigger contract than Lamar Jackson?

Lamar Jackson would appear to be in line for the next big NFL quarterback contract, but one Insider thinks that another has an opening to do even better.

In an appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic in Philadelphia, ESPN’s Adam Schefter Suggested Jalen Hurts could become even more expensive than Jackson if he can lead the Eagles on a deep playoff run.

“Lamar Jackson hasn’t produced in the playoffs. What if Jalen Hurts takes this Eagles team on an extended playoff run, goes deep in the Playoffs in ways that everybody would love to see? What if that happens? What if Lamar Jackson doesn’t do that?” Schefter said, via Adam Hermann of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I mean, you might be able to make the argument that he’s worth more than Lamar Jackson if they win the Super Bowl. Yes, it’s based off performance. But it’s going to be a team-driven thing, too.”

Hurts has certainly earned himself a lot of money with his start to the season. With seven total touchdowns through three weeks of action, he appears to be answering a lot of questions about his long-term ability to lead the franchise. That emergence comes just as he prepares to enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2023.

Even before the start of the season, Hurts appeared to be well-positioned for an enormous contract extension. He has only made himself more money since then.