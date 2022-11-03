Cougars in the NFL: Week 8


Payton Turner

Football

Payton Turner Returns from injury to highlight Cougars in the NFL

HOUSTON – During the eighth week of the NFL, seven former Cougars recorded stats or started for their respective NFL teams.

Payton Turner | New Orleans Saints | W, 24-0 vs. Raiders

  • Turner returned after missing three games due to an injury and played 33 snaps at defensive end. He had four tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss.

Elandon Roberts | Miami Dolphins | W, 31-27 vs. Lions

  • Roberts started and played 35 snaps at linebacker while adding six snaps on special teams. In the game he had eight tackles for the Dolphins

Ed Oliver | Buffalo Bills | W, 27-17 vs. Packers

  • Oliver started at defensive tackle and played 30 snaps for the Bills. They tallied two tackles and one quarterback hit.

Marcus Jones | New England Patriots | W, 22-17 vs. Jets

  • Jones averaged 16 yards on two punt returns for the Patriots during 13 snaps on special teams. He added one tackle during six snaps at cornerback.

Josh Jones | Arizona Cardinals | L, 34-26 vs. Vikings

  • Jones started at left tackle and played all 78 snaps for Arizona.

Damarion Williams | Baltimore Ravens | W, 27-22 vs. Buccaneers

  • Williams had five tackles for the Ravens while playing in 36 snaps at cornerback and 10 on special teams.

Logan Hall | Tampa Bay Buccaneers | L, 27-22 vs. Ravens

  • Hall had two tackles for Tampa Bay. He played 30 snaps at defensive end and six on special teams.

Did Not See Action

Kyle Allen | Houston Texans
William Jackson III | Washington Commanders (Inactive) *Traded to Steelers on Oct. 1*
Case Keenum | Buffalo Bills
Kody Russey | New England Patriots
Grant Stuart | Indianapolis Colts (Inactive)

Injury/Reserve List
Tyus Bowser | Baltimore Ravens
Marquez Stevenson | Buffalo Bills
Brandon Wilson | Cincinnati Bengals

Practice Squad
David Anenih | Pittsburgh Steelers

