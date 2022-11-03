Cougars in the NFL: Week 8
Football
Payton Turner Returns from injury to highlight Cougars in the NFL
HOUSTON – During the eighth week of the NFL, seven former Cougars recorded stats or started for their respective NFL teams.
Payton Turner | New Orleans Saints | W, 24-0 vs. Raiders
- Turner returned after missing three games due to an injury and played 33 snaps at defensive end. He had four tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss.
Elandon Roberts | Miami Dolphins | W, 31-27 vs. Lions
- Roberts started and played 35 snaps at linebacker while adding six snaps on special teams. In the game he had eight tackles for the Dolphins
Ed Oliver | Buffalo Bills | W, 27-17 vs. Packers
- Oliver started at defensive tackle and played 30 snaps for the Bills. They tallied two tackles and one quarterback hit.
Marcus Jones | New England Patriots | W, 22-17 vs. Jets
- Jones averaged 16 yards on two punt returns for the Patriots during 13 snaps on special teams. He added one tackle during six snaps at cornerback.
Josh Jones | Arizona Cardinals | L, 34-26 vs. Vikings
- Jones started at left tackle and played all 78 snaps for Arizona.
Damarion Williams | Baltimore Ravens | W, 27-22 vs. Buccaneers
- Williams had five tackles for the Ravens while playing in 36 snaps at cornerback and 10 on special teams.
Logan Hall | Tampa Bay Buccaneers | L, 27-22 vs. Ravens
- Hall had two tackles for Tampa Bay. He played 30 snaps at defensive end and six on special teams.
Did Not See Action
Kyle Allen | Houston Texans
William Jackson III | Washington Commanders (Inactive) *Traded to Steelers on Oct. 1*
Case Keenum | Buffalo Bills
Kody Russey | New England Patriots
Grant Stuart | Indianapolis Colts (Inactive)
Injury/Reserve List
Tyus Bowser | Baltimore Ravens
Marquez Stevenson | Buffalo Bills
Brandon Wilson | Cincinnati Bengals
Practice Squad
David Anenih | Pittsburgh Steelers