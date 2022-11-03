Cougars in the NFL: Week 8

HOUSTON – During the eighth week of the NFL, seven former Cougars recorded stats or started for their respective NFL teams.

Payton Turner | New Orleans Saints | W, 24-0 vs. Raiders

Turner returned after missing three games due to an injury and played 33 snaps at defensive end. He had four tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss.

Elandon Roberts | Miami Dolphins | W, 31-27 vs. Lions

Roberts started and played 35 snaps at linebacker while adding six snaps on special teams. In the game he had eight tackles for the Dolphins

Ed Oliver | Buffalo Bills | W, 27-17 vs. Packers

Oliver started at defensive tackle and played 30 snaps for the Bills. They tallied two tackles and one quarterback hit.

Marcus Jones | New England Patriots | W, 22-17 vs. Jets

Jones averaged 16 yards on two punt returns for the Patriots during 13 snaps on special teams. He added one tackle during six snaps at cornerback.

Josh Jones | Arizona Cardinals | L, 34-26 vs. Vikings

Jones started at left tackle and played all 78 snaps for Arizona.

Damarion Williams | Baltimore Ravens | W, 27-22 vs. Buccaneers

Williams had five tackles for the Ravens while playing in 36 snaps at cornerback and 10 on special teams.

Logan Hall | Tampa Bay Buccaneers | L, 27-22 vs. Ravens

Hall had two tackles for Tampa Bay. He played 30 snaps at defensive end and six on special teams.

Did Not See Action

Kyle Allen | Houston Texans

William Jackson III | Washington Commanders (Inactive) *Traded to Steelers on Oct. 1*

Case Keenum | Buffalo Bills

Kody Russey | New England Patriots

Grant Stuart | Indianapolis Colts (Inactive)

Injury/Reserve List

Tyus Bowser | Baltimore Ravens

Marquez Stevenson | Buffalo Bills

Brandon Wilson | Cincinnati Bengals